This guide will show you how to register your IP address on the ExpressVPN website.
In order to use MediaStreamer smoothly, you must register your IP address on the ExpressVPN website so that ExpressVPN will recognize your IP address and grant your device access to MediaStreamer.
Note: Before you proceed, disable any proxy settings on your device without connecting to ExpressVPN.
1. Register your IP address on the ExpressVPN website
2. Get your MediaStreamer IP address
3. Set up MediaStreamer on your device
How is my IP address updated?
When will ExpressVPN remove my IPs?
Go to the ExpressVPN DNS settings page. If prompted, enter your ExpressVPN credentials and click Sign In.
Enter the verification code that is sent to your email.
Under IP address registration, click Register my IP address. If it already reads “registered” next to your IP address, there is no need to select this option again.
Toggle Automatically register my IP address on. This is recommended as it automatically tracks changes to your IP address.
If you have enabled Automatically register your IP address, you can keep your IP address updated by using the ExpressVPN app on your device or signing in to your ExpressVPN account occasionally.
2. Get your MediaStreamer IP address
Go to the ExpressVPN setup page. If prompted, enter your ExpressVPN credentials and click Sign In.
Enter the verification code that is sent to your email.
On the right, you will find the MediaStreamer DNS server IP address.
Keep this browser window open. You will need this information for the setup later.
3. Set up MediaStreamer on your device
Once you have registered your hostname on ExpressVPN, you can set up MediaStreamer on your device.
Please refer to the appropriate guide for your device:
Apple TV (4th gen, 5th gen, tvOS)
If you have enabled Automatically register your IP address, you can keep your IP address updated by using the ExpressVPN app on your device or signing in to your ExpressVPN account occasionally.
If you have enabled Automatically register your IP address, your IP address will be deleted if:
- you don’t use the ExpressVPN app with the registered IP for 30 days
- you don’t sign in to your ExpressVPN account with the registered IP for 30 days
If you have disabled Automatically register your IP address, your IP address will be deleted if you don’t register your IP address and use the registered IP address for 30 days
For revoked accounts, it can take up to 30 days for the IP to be removed.
If you have a dynamic IP address, it is possible that an IP address that was previously assigned to you will be assigned to someone else later. If someone else registers that IP address with ExpressVPN, that IP will reappear in ExpressVPN’s systems.
