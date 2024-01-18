Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Rabat

Best VPN for Rabat in 2024

  • Connect to servers in 105 countries
  • Shield your personal IP address
  • Stream securely without throttling
  • Use on 8 devices simultaneously
Best Morocco VPN

Why use a Rabat VPN server?

Enjoy the content you want: streaming TV and music on a laptop.

Stream TV, movies, and more

ExpressVPN’s high-speed servers are compatible with your favorite streaming services such as Netflix Morocco, Prime Video, Disney+, and more *. Watch nonstop without any data caps, throttling, or bandwidth restrictions.

Stay private on public Wi-Fi

Using the internet over shared or public Wi-Fi networks puts you at risk of specific types of cyberattacks and other criminal acts. Whether you're traveling around Morocco, in a co-working space in Hay Riad, or getting qahwa in a cafe in Agdal, you should always protect your data by using a VPN when you connect to public Wi-Fi.

Shop online securely with a VPN.

Bank online safely

Avoid the frustration of banking while abroad. Stay connected to your Attijariwafa Bank, Banque Populaire, or Bank of Africa accounts no matter where you are. A VPN can also help secure your accounts and protect against hackers intercepting transactions when you're remitting money online.

Disguise your IP address: Potted plants hiding an IP address.

No activity logs

ExpressVPN does not collect activity logs or connection logs from our customers, and our TrustedServer technology has been engineered never to store personal information.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

How to get a VPN for Rabat in 3 steps

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Step 2

Download the app for your device.

Step 3

Connect to our Morocco VPN server location to get a Rabat IP address.

Use a VPN to get a Morocco IP address

Get a Morocco IP address by connecting to VPN servers for Morocco.

How to get a Swedish IP address

With ultra-fast VPN servers, ExpressVPN reroutes your internet traffic through a VPN server in a country of your choice—like Morocco—so apps and websites will think you are located in that country, or any of 105 countries around the world.

Download a VPN app for all your devices

A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Need a VPN for multiple devices ? Set up ExpressVPN on everything you own, and use it on eight at the same time.

Sweden VPN protecting a variety of devices.
Can I use a free VPN in Rabat?

Although there are some free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. It pays to remember the mantra: “If you aren’t paying for the product, you are the product.”

In addition to privacy concerns around your personal data, most free VPNs have limited networks, so you may not find a server for the location you need. They are also known to cap data and limit speeds, leading to a less-than-ideal online experience.

FAQ: Rabat VPN

ExpressVPN for other countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Rabat or anywhere else in the world.

