ห้องแถลงข่าว
เกี่ยวกับ ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN ซึ่งก่อตั้งเมื่อปี 2009 เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ให้บริการ VPN ที่ใหญ่ที่สุดในโลกที่ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้สามารถปกป้องความเป็นส่วนตัวและความปลอดภัยออนไลน์ด้วยการคลิกเพียงไม่กี่ครั้ง ทั้งนี้ซอฟต์แวร์ที่ได้รับรางวัลของบริษัทสำหรับ Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux เราเตอร์ และเบราว์เซอร์จะรักษาความปลอดภัยของข้อมูลและตัวตนผู้ใช้งานด้วยการเข้ารหัสและป้องกันการรั่วไหลที่ดีที่สุด
ด้วยเซิร์ฟเวอร์ มากกว่า 3,000 ทั่วทั้ง 94 ประเทศ และเซิร์ฟเวอร์ใหม่ที่เพิ่มเข้ามาในแต่ละสัปดาห์ ExpressVPN ให้การเชื่อมต่อที่รวดเร็วไม่ว่าผู้ใช้จะอยู่ที่ใด พร้อมให้การเข้าถึงไซต์และบริการที่ไม่ถูกตรวจจับจากทั่วโลก ExpressVPN ตั้งอยู่ในหมู่เกาะบริติชเวอร์จิน มีทีมงานกระจายอยู่ทั่วโลกในเมืองต่าง ๆ เช่น โทรอนโต ลิสบอน ลอนดอน ซาเกร็บ สิงคโปร์ ฮ่องกง เพิร์ธ มะนิลา และโตเกียว
ExpressVPN เป็นผู้สนับสนุนแกนนำด้านเสรีภาพและความเป็นส่วนตัวทางอินเทอร์เน็ตซึ่งเป็นผู้สนับสนุนทางการเงินที่น่าภาคภูมิใจขององค์กรที่ไม่แสวงหาผลกำไรที่ต่อสู้เพื่อปกป้องสิทธิ์ดิจิทัลรวมถึงมูลนิธิ Electronic Frontier Foundation, Internet Defense League, OpenMedia และอื่น ๆ
ข้อเท็จจริงและตัวเลขด่วน
- ก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2009 และตั้งอยู่ในหมู่เกาะบริติชเวอร์จิน
- มากกว่า 3,000 เซิร์ฟเวอร์ที่ครอบคลุมที่ตั้งเซิร์ฟเวอร์ VPN 160 แห่งใน 94 ประเทศ (และเพิ่มขึ้นเรื่อยๆ!)
- บริการไลฟ์แชทสนับสนุนลูกค้าทุกวันตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง
- แอป VPN พร้อมใช้งานสำหรับ Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux และเราเตอร์ที่เลือก การกำหนดค่าสำหรับเราเตอร์ คอนโซล กล่องสตรีมมิ่ง และอื่นๆ ส่วนขยายสำหรับเบราว์เซอร์ยอดนิยม
- ไม่มีการบันทึกกิจกรรมและไม่มีการบันทึกการเชื่อมต่อ
- สนับสนุนเพื่อความเป็นส่วนตัวทางอินเทอร์เน็ตและสิทธิดิจิทัล ผู้สนับสนุนทางการเงินที่ภาคภูมิใจของ:
- Electronic Frontier Foundation
- The Internet Defense League
- Fight for the Future
- OpenMedia
- Access Now
VPN ทดลองใช้สำหรับสื่อ
หากคุณเป็นสมาชิกของสื่อมวลชนและต้องการทดลองใช้บริการและแอปของเรา ส่งอีเมลถึงเราที่ press@expressvpn.com สำหรับบัญชีทดลองใช้
ข่าวประชาสัมพันธ์
July 10, 2019ExpressVPN Publishes PwC Audit Report, Leading Way in Industry Transparency
The publication of the audit underlines ExpressVPN’s commitment to transparency and delivering to customers privacy and security that they can trust.
June 20, 2018EFF’s HTTPS Everywhere Added to ExpressVPN Chrome Extension, Offering More Secure Browsing
With the new Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) HTTPS Everywhere functionality, the ExpressVPN Chrome extension will provide users with stronger protection against having their online activity and data monitored, tampered with, or hacked.
May 18, 2018ExpressVPN Survey: 71 Percent of Americans Concerned With How Brands Collect and Use Their Personal Data
The April 2018 survey of 1,000 U.S. adults found that data security is top of mind for the vast majority, that trust in tech companies is low, and that a majority are in favor of net neutrality regardless of political leaning.
February 22, 2018ExpressVPN Launches 2018 ExpressVPN Future of Privacy Scholarship
ExpressVPN is delighted to announce the launch of the third year of the ExpressVPN Future of Privacy Scholarship.
December 12, 2017ExpressVPN Unveils Industry’s First Suite of Open-Source Tools to Test for Privacy and Security Leaks
ExpressVPN today unveiled a suite of leak testing tools that enable users to test their VPN provider’s software for potential leaks that could impact their privacy or security during everyday use.
December 11, 2017ExpressVPN Holiday Privacy Study: Americans Feel Most Forms of Surveillance Are Unreasonable Trade-Offs for National Security
The study of more than 1,000 U.S. adults, conducted on behalf of ExpressVPN in November 2017, found that online privacy is a top concern for Americans in the coming year and that most put a high premium on their privacy.
October 12, 2016ExpressVPN Announces 2016 Scholarship Winners
ExpressVPN is thrilled to announce the first ever recipients of The ExpressVPN Future of Privacy Scholarship program.
August 17, 2016ExpressVPN Launches Tor Service, Becomes First VPN Provider to Host .onion Site
ExpressVPN is proud to be the first VPN provider to launch its own .onion site, http://expressobutiolem.onion. Tor users can now browse ExpressVPN's website faster, and with more anonymity.
July 20, 2016ExpressVPN's New App for Routers Secures Even More Devices
ExpressVPN's Latest app offers instant protection for every device. Internet users everywhere can now protect every device connected to their home Wi-Fi-even ones that aren't VPN compatible!
June 16, 2016ExpressVPN Launches The ExpressVPN Future of Privacy Scholarship
ExpressVPN is delighted to announce the launch of its scholarship program, The ExpressVPN Future of Privacy Scholarship.
June 16, 20165 Ways Scholarship Searches Benefit From Technology
Security and privacy rights go hand-in-hand with the internet. Students can weigh in on the importance of internet security and earn up to $2,500 through The ExpressVPN Future of Privacy Scholarship.
February 18, 2016ExpressVPN Stands With Apple in the Fight for Encryption
ExpressVPN unequivocally stands with Apple in their fight to protect encryption.
November 25, 2015ExpressVPN Launches Highly Anticipated VPN Speed Test for Windows App
ExpressVPN is proud to announce the release of ExpressVPN 4.1 for Windows. The update offers many new features, including better location recommendations and improved privacy settings.
November 23, 2015ExpressVPN 4.7 for iOS: Lighter, Simpler, and Available for Download!
The new release offers customized recommendations to help users browse, find, and connect to VPN servers with ease on iPhones and iPads.
November 2, 2015ExpressVPN Unveils Improved v4.7 Android Update
The newest Android update has been designed with accessibility in mind, and the simplified layout makes it easier for users to find, browse, and connect to any one of ExpressVPN's locations.
อนาคตทุนการศึกษาความเป็นส่วนตัวของ ExpressVPN
อนาคตทุนการศึกษาความเป็นส่วนตัวของ ExpressVPN เป็นโปรแกรมประจำปีที่สร้างขึ้นเพื่อตระหนักถึงความเป็นส่วนตัวและความปลอดภัยบนอินเทอร์เน็ต เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับวัตถุประสงค์ กฎ และระยะเวลาการสมัครได้ที่ หน้าทุนการศึกษา สำหรับสื่อมวลชน กรุณาติดต่อ Caroline Aguin ที่ caroline.a@expressvpn.com