เราหวังว่าคุณจะพร้อมสำหรับฟุตบอล! NFL สำหรับฤดูกาลปี 2023 จะเริ่มต้นอย่างเป็นทางการในวันพฤหัสบดีที่ 7 กันยายนและจะดำเนินไปจนถึงวันอาทิตย์ที่ 11 กุมภาพันธ์ โดยผู้แข่งขันชิงแชมป์จะพบกันที่ลาสเวกัส รัฐเนวาดา ในนัดซูเปอร์โบวล์ครั้งที่ 58 แน่นอนว่าฤดูกาลที่อัดแน่นไปด้วย 272 รายการแข่งขันนี้จะเต็มไปด้วยความสนุก เพราะ Patrick Mahomes และทีม Chiefs ต้องสู้ยิบตาเพื่อรั้งตำแหน่งแชมป์ ในขณะที่ Jalen Hurts และ Eagles กลับมามีโอกาสอีกครั้งในการชิงถ้วย Lombardi Trophy นอกจากนี้เหล่าดาวรุ่งหน้าใหม่—ควอเตอร์แบ็ก Bryce Young (Panthers), CJ Stroud (Texans) และ Anthony Richardson (Colts)—ก็พร้อมใส่ไม่ยั้งเพื่อไปให้ถึงฝันในอาชีพนี้
ไม่ว่าคุณจะต้องการเกาะติดเกมการแข่งขันที่คุณชื่นชอบทั้งหมดหรือตรวจสอบให้แน่ใจว่า คุณจะสามารถสตรีมอย่างปลอดภัยและไร้อันตรายทุกไพม์ไทม์ โชว์ดาวน์ ExpressVPN นั้นครอบคลุมครบหมด อ่านเพื่อดูทุกวิธีในการดูทุกเกมในตาราง NFL 2023
Watch 2023 NFL games with NFL Game Pass International
Price: 1-8 USD
If you’re looking to watch out-of-market NFL games, or don’t have a U.S. cable subscription, NFL Game Pass International is another great option, as it offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts.
You can access NFL Game Pass worldwide (outside the U.S. and Canada), but some games are blacked out in parts of Europe as well. If you are currently a NFL Game Pass International subscriber and are looking to watch NFL Draft from April 27 to April 29, the live stream can be accessed via the Game Pass International homepage during that time. However, the NFL is not allowing new International Game Pass subscribers at this time.
To watch NFL Game Pass International with a VPN:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a non-U.S. location where all games are available. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat.
- Go to NFL Game Pass and sign up.
- Sit back and enjoy!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watch the NFL for free on 7plus
Price: FREE
Australia’s Seven network offers live streams of select games during the regular season and live streams of every NFL playoff game through the Super Bowl on its streaming platform 7plus. During the week you can also find replays, highlights, on-demand shows, and other bonus content on its 7mate channel.
To watch the NFL for free online on 7plus:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in Australia
- Sign up at 7plus. You may need to provide an Australian postcode like 2001 or 3001.
- Check the schedule and start streaming on the 7mate channel!
Watch the NFL for free on My5
Price: FREE
Football fans can watch Monday Night Football for free on the United Kingdom’s My5 network.
To watch the NFL for free online on My5:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the United Kingdom.
- Sign up at My5.
- Check the schedule and start streaming!
2023 NFL preseason schedule
The 2023 NFL preseason officially begins Thursday, August 5, when the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets clash in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. You can find the full preseason schedule here, and the complete schedule of nationally televised games below.
|Game
|Date and time
|Network
|Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets (Game in Canton, Ohio, for Pro Football Hall of Fame Game)
|Thursday, August 3, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST
|NBC
|Washington Commanders vs. Baltimore Ravens
|Monday, August 21, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST
|ESPN
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. Indianapolis Colts
|Thursday, August 24, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST
|Prime Video
|Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions
|Friday, August 25, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST
|CBS
|New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans
|Saturday, August 26, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST
|Fox
2023 Thursday Night Football schedule
Thursday Night Football is back on Amazon Prime Video for the 2023 season. As was the case in 2023, fans markets will be able to watch the games without a Prime subscription. For example, local affiliates in Philadelphia and Minnesota will have coverage of the Eagles–Vikings game in Week 2. All TNF games will air at 8:20 p.m. ET each week. A Prime Video subscription costs 15 USD/month or 140/year.
Please note that Thursday night games in Week 1 (Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs host Jared Goff and the Lions on Opening Night) and Week 12 (the Seahawks and 49ers meet in the late-window game on Thanksgiving) will air on NBC. The 2023 season also features a Week 12 Black Friday showdown between the Jets and Dolphins on Friday, November 24, at 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT.
You can find the entire Thursday Night Football schedule below.
|Game
|Date and time
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings
|Thursday, September 14, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Giants
|Thursday, September 21, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions
|Thursday, September 28, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears
|Thursday, October 5, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos
|Thursday, October 12, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|Thursday, October 19, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Thursday, October 26, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans
|Thursday, November 2, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers
|Thursday, November 9, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|Thursday, November 16, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins
|Friday, November 24, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
|Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys
|Thursday, November 30, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots
|Thursday, December 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|Thursday, December 14, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints
|Thursday, December 21, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets
|Thursday, December 28, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
2023 Sunday Night Football schedule
As has been the case every year since 2006, Sunday Night Football will air on NBC throughout the 2023 campaign. Using Peacock Premium you can watch Sunday Night Football, occasional Thursday night games, and playoff games. Peacock costs 5 USD/month. Please note that the Week 16 showdown between Josh Allen‘s Bills and Justin Herbert‘s Chargers will exclusively air on Peacock.
The NFL can flex Sunday Night Football games twice between Weeks 5-10 and freely during Weeks 11-17. However, the aforementioned Week 16 Bills-Chargers game is currently ineligible to be flexed.
You can find the entire Sunday Night Football schedule below.
|Game
|Date and time
|Network
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions
|Thursday, September 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NBC, Peacock
|New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys
|Sunday, September 10, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NBC, Peacock
|New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins
|Sunday, September 17, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NBC, Peacock
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
|Sunday, September 24, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NBC, Peacock
|New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|Sunday, October 1, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NBC, Peacock
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys*
|Sunday, October 8, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NBC, Peacock
|Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants*
|Sunday, October 15,8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NBC, Peacock
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins*
|Sunday, October 22, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NBC, Peacock
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears*
|Sunday, October 29, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals*
|Sunday, November 5, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets*
|Sunday, November 12, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings*
|Sunday, November 19, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers*
|Thursday, November 23, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens*
|Sunday, November 26, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs*
|Sunday, December 3, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles*
|Sunday, December 10, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Baltimore Ravens*
|Sunday, December 17, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|Saturday, December 23, 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:40 p.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills
|Saturday, December 23, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT
|Peacock
|Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers*
|Sunday, December 31, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|TBD vs. TBD (will be determined in Week 17)
|Sunday, January 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
*denotes game can be flexed
2023 Monday Night Football schedule
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman return for their second season calling Monday Night Football on ESPN in 2023. Additionally, Peyton and Eli Manning will once again call select games on their Manningcast alternative broadcast on ESPN2; a full schedule will be released later this year. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, is typically required to stream traditional Monday Night Football broadcasts on ESPN+.
The NFL can now flex Monday Night Football games held between Weeks 12-17.
You can find the entire Monday Night Football schedule below.
|Game
|Date and time
|Network
|New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills
|Monday, September 11, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|ESPN, ABC, ESPN 2
|Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints
|Monday, September 18, 7:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 a.m. BST
|ESPN
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns
|Monday, September 18, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|ABC
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|Monday, September 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|ABC
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams
|Monday, September 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|ESPN
|New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks
|Monday, October 2, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|ESPN
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers
|Monday, October 9, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|ESPN
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys
|Monday, October 16, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|ESPN
|Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers
|Monday, October 23, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|ESPN
|Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders
|Monday, October 30, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ESPN
|New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|Monday, November 6, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ESPN
|Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos
|Monday, November 13, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ESPN
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|Monday, November 20, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ABC, ESPN
|Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears
|Monday, November 27, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ESPN
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|Monday, December 4, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ESPN
|Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans
|Monday, December 4, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ESPN
|New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers
|Monday, December 11, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ABC
|New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|Monday, December 18, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ESPN
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Baltimore Ravens*
|Monday, December 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ABC
|Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions*
|Saturday, Dec. 30, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ABC, ESPN
|TBD vs. TBD (will be determined at a later point)
|Saturday, January 6, 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. GMT
|ESPN+
|TBD vs. TBD
|Saturday, January 6, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ESPN
2023 NFL international games
The NFL is slated to play five international games in 2023, three in England and two in Germany. Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Tyreek Hill, and Josh Allen are among the marquee names who (barring injury) will make their international debuts this season. You can find the entire schedule below. Note that each game, including the Jaguars–Falcons clash on ESPN+, will be available in local TV markets.
|Game
|Venue
|Date and time
|Network
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons
|Wembley Stadium, London, U.K.
|Sunday, October 1, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET
|ESPN+
|Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K.
|Sunday, October 8, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET
|NFL Network
|Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K.
|Sunday, October 15, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET
|NFL Network
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins
|Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany
|Sunday, November 5, 3:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET
|NFL Network
|New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts
|Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany
|Sunday, November 12, 3:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET
|NFL Network
2023 NFL Thanksgiving Day schedule
The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys will continue their storied tradition of hosting Thanksgiving Day games in 2023. You can find the full Thanksgiving schedule below.
|Game
|Date and time
|Network
|Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers
|Thursday, November 23, 12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. GMT
|Fox
|Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders
|Thursday, November 23, 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. GMT
|CBS, Paramount Plus
|Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers
|Thursday, November 23, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
2023 NFL Christmas Day schedule
The NFL will hold three games on Christmas Day during the 2023 season. You can find the full schedule below.
|Game
|Date and time
|Network
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders
|Monday, December 25, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT
|CBS, Paramount Plus, Nickelodeon
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants
|Monday, December 25, 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. GMT
|Fox
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Baltimore Ravens*
|Monday, December 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ABC
