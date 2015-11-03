What can a VPN do? Show Me

You can use the ExpressVPN app or manually configure ExpressVPN on:

Computers (laptops and desktops)

Computers (laptops and desktops)

Windows

Mac

Linux

Chromebook

Windows

Mac

Linux

Chromebook

Mobile devices (smartphones and tablets)

Mobile devices (smartphones and tablets)

Android

iOS

Amazon Fire tablet

Android

iOS

Amazon Fire tablet

Wireless routers

You can use the ExpressVPN app on these routers:

Asus

Linksys

Netgear

You can manually configure ExpressVPN on these routers that do not support the ExpressVPN app:

DD-WRT

D-Link

Netduma

Sabai

Tomato

TP-Link

Streaming media consoles

You can use the ExpressVPN app on these streaming media consoles:

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire Stick

Streaming media consoles that run on Android TV

Chromecast with Google TV

You can manually configure ExpressVPN on these streaming media consoles that do not support the ExpressVPN app:

Apple TV (4th gen and later)

Apple TV (1st, 2nd 3rd gen)

Chromecast

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 3

Roku

WD TV Live

Xbox One

Xbox 360

Make the most of your VPN subscription

With a single subscription, you can connect five devices to ExpressVPN at the same time, regardless of platform (including virtual machines).

Take advantage of your ExpressVPN subscription by installing the ExpressVPN apps and manual configurations on all of your devices. By connecting your router to ExpressVPN, all the devices on your network are protected under a single VPN connection.

