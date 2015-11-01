Need a VPN for your router? Get ExpressVPN Now

Love ExpressVPN? Want a free month? Refer a Friend Now

This tutorial will show you how to set up ExpressVPN on your D-Link router using L2TP.

Important: L2TP does not offer any encryption and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations.

The steps below were tested on D-Link DIR-842. Some D-Link models require IP addresses instead of server names for the L2TP manual configuration, while other models (e.g., DSL-225) may not support VPN clients.

If you are unable to follow the steps below because your device interface looks drastically different, .

1. Find your ExpressVPN account credentials

On the ExpressVPN setup page, enter your ExpressVPN credentials. Click Sign In.

Click Manual Configuration on the left side of the screen. Select PPTP & L2TP/IPsec on the right. This will show you your username, password, and a list of server addresses around the world.

Keep this browser window open. You will need this information for the setup later.

Need help? .

Back to top

2. Configure your D-Link router with the VPN

In your browser’s address bar, enter dlinkrouter.local to access the router admin panel.

Enter your admin password. Click Log In.

In the top menu bar, click Settings > Internet.

Enter the following information:

My Internet Connection is: Select L2TP .

Select . L2TP server IP address: Enter the server address you found earlier.

Enter the server address you found earlier. Username: Enter the username you found earlier.

Enter the username you found earlier. Password: Enter the password you found earlier.

Enter the password you found earlier. Reconnect Mode: Select On demand .

Select . Maximum idle time: Select 1.

Click Save.

After the new settings have been saved, you should be connected to ExpressVPN.

To confirm that the VPN connection is working, you can check your IP address.

Need help? .

Back to top

Disconnect from a VPN server location

To disconnect from a VPN server location, go to Settings > Internet.

For My Internet Connection is, select Dynamic IP (DHCP) > Save.

You are now disconnected from the VPN.

Need help? .

Back to top