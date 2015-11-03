What can a VPN do?Show Me
You can use the ExpressVPN app or manually configure ExpressVPN on:
Computers (laptops and desktops)
Mobile devices (smartphones and tablets)
Wireless routers
Streaming media consoles
Browsers
Smart TVs
You can use the ExpressVPN app or manually configure ExpressVPN on the following devices:
Mobile devices (smartphones and tablets)
You can use the ExpressVPN app or manually configure ExpressVPN on:
Routers
You can use ExpressVPN on these routers:
You can manually configure ExpressVPN on these routers which do not support the ExpressVPN app:
Streaming media consoles
You can use the ExpressVPN app on these streaming media consoles:
Streaming media consoles that run on Android TV
You can manually configure ExpressVPN on these streaming media consoles that do not support the ExpressVPN app:
Browsers
You can install the ExpressVPN browser extension on these browsers:
Smart TVs
You can manually configure ExpressVPN on these Smart TVs that do not support the ExpressVPN app:
Make the most of your VPN subscription
With a single subscription, you can connect five devices to ExpressVPN at the same time, regardless of platform (including virtual machines).
Take advantage of your ExpressVPN subscription by installing the ExpressVPN apps and manual configurations on all of your devices. By connecting your router to ExpressVPN, all the devices on your network are protected under a single VPN connection.
