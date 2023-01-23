Wanneer u zich nu aanmeldt krijgt u 30 dagen extra gratis op elk abonnement.

How to watch The Bachelor

Where to watch The Bachelor 2023

Where to watch The Bachelor 2023

Heads up, Bachelor Nation residents—The Bachelor Season 27 is almost here! Don’t want to miss a moment of all the sizzling-hot drama? Read on to find out how you can stream The Bachelor weekly in 2023.

What is The Bachelor about?

The Bachelor series The Bachelor series

The Bachelor is a dating reality TV series where a single eligible Bachelor dates and chooses from a pool of women to be his wife. Contestants are eliminated from the show every week until the season finale, when the Bachelor declares his love for the finalist and then proposes to her. The show’s immense success has resulted in several spin-offs, including The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

The new season’s Bachelor is none other than Zach Shallcross, who was the runner-up choice of Rachel Recchia in The Bachelorette Season 19. Meanwhile, ESPN analyst and Bachelor alumnus Jesse Palmer will return as the show’s host.

The Bachelor Season 27 Zach Shallcross

When does The Bachelor Season 27 come out?

The Bachelor Season 27 debuts January 23, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET. The premiere episode will be two hours long, with subsequent episodes dropping at the same time each week.

Where can I watch The Bachelor Season 27 online?

The Bachelor 2023 will air on ABC every Monday night at 8 p.m. ET, starting January 23. You’ll also be able to stream via cord-cutting services like Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, or Sling TV, or the next day on regular Hulu.

ABC logo

Watch The Bachelor 2023 for free on ABC

ABC is free over the air in the U.S. You can stream the show online via abc.com or with the ABC app—though you’ll need to provide the credentials of a U.S. cable or satellite subscription, or a cord-cutting service. Don’t have cable? Read on for more streaming options.

Hulu logo.

How to watch The Bachelor 2023 on Hulu

Hulu offers a couple of viewing options for The Bachelor. Fans who’d prefer to live stream each episode can do so on Hulu with Live TV, which includes ABC. Episodes will also be available for on-demand viewing the next day on regular Hulu. 

Hulu also offers a seven-day free trial, though you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.

FuboTV logo

Stream The Bachelor Season 27 on fuboTV

While fuboTV is primarily geared toward sports fans, the streaming service also includes several entertainment channels such as ABC. It’s another way to catch every episode live, and offers a seven-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).

YouTube TV logo

Watch The Bachelor live online with YouTube TV

YouTube TV carries ABC, and offers a seven-day free trial. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.

Sling TV logo.

How to stream The Bachelor online on Sling TV

Another popular cable TV alternative is Sling TV, with plenty of streaming content such as on-demand movies, live sports, and live TV shows. However, Sling TV does not offer a free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.

Who is the Bachelor Zach Shallcross?

Your First Look at "The Bachelor" with Zach Shallcross

A 26-year-old tech executive from California, Zach Shallcross is described as a “hopeless romantic,” with a “huge heart that he’s ready to share forever with the right woman.” He was also a contestant on the most recent season of The Bachelorette, competing to win the heart of Rachel Recchia

Though Zach made it to the final two, he ultimately exited the show following their rocky overnight date. Now, Zach’s getting a second shot at love as the newest Bachelor!

Who are The Bachelor 2023 contestants?

Bachelor Season 27 contestants

For The Bachelor Season 27, 32 women from across America will be vying for Zach’s affection. Here’s the full list of the Bachelor Season 27 contestants:

  • Alyssa, 26, from Georgia

  • Anastasia, 30, from Maryland

  • Ariel, 28, from New York

  • Bailey, 27, from Tennessee

  • Brianna, 24, from New Jersey

  • Brooklyn, 25, from Texas

  • Cara, 27, from Pennsylvania

  • Catherine, 26, from New York

  • Charity, 26, from Georgia

  • Christina, 26, from Tennessee

  • Davia, 25, from South Carolina

  • Gabriella, 26, from Vermont

  • Genevie, 26, from Maryland

  • Greer, 25, from Texas

  • Holland, 24, from Florida

  • Jessica, 23, from Florida

  • Kaitlyn, 27, from Ontario, Canada

  • Katherine, 26, from Florida

  • Kimberly, 30, from California

  • Kylee, 25, from North Carolina

  • Lekha, 29, from Florida

  • Madison, 26, from North Dakota

  • Mercedes, 24, from Iowa

  • Olivia L, 24, from New York

  • Olivia M, 25, from Ohio

  • Rebecca, 25, from California

  • Sloan, 24, from Texas

  • Sonia, 29, from New York

  • Vanessa D, 23, from Louisiana

  • Vanessa E, 26, from Arizona

  • Victoria, 30, from Texas

  • Viktoria, 28, from Illinois

Where can I watch all seasons of The Bachelor?

Bachelor rose ceremony

Unfortunately, there’s no single platform that carries every season of The Bachelor. Many popular streaming services carry a few seasons each:

Amazon Prime Video has the widest Bachelor selection by far, with seasons 13 through 26 available for purchase either by episode or by season. 

Hulu has a more modest selection, with seasons 14, 15, 16, 20, 22, and 23 available on the streaming platform.

HBO Max features three recent Bachelor seasons—season 21 (Nick Viall), season 24 (Peter Weber), and season 25 (Matt James). You can also catch international spin-offs of the flagship series, from Australia to Canada!

And last but not least, Tubi has just one season of The Bachelor, but it’s a mighty exciting one: Season 22 starring Arie Luyendyk Jr. Best of all, it’s free to watch!

Caught up on all the U.S. episodes of The Bachelor? 10play, the free streaming service of Australia's Network Ten, carries every season of The Bachelor Australia—so you can get even more Bachelor time totally free!

Want more of The Bachelor?

Besides catching up on (or rewatching) all the past seasons, you can also get your Bachelor fix via the official Bachelor Nation podcasts:

Bachelor Happy Hour podcast

Bachelor Happy Hour features former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin as host. Joined by a different guest co-host each week, you can listen in on everything from relationship advice to the juiciest behind-the-scenes tidbits.

Click Bait Bachelor podcast

Click Bait with Bachelor Nation stars Bachelor fan favorites Natasha Parker, Tayshia Adams, and Joe Amabile, as they break down the craziest pop culture stories, happenings, and headlines of the week.

Talking It Out The Bachelor podcast

Talking It Out is hosted by Bachelorette personalities Mike Johnson and Dr. Bryan Abasolo, who share anecdotes and deeper conversations about life and love, with guest appearances from Bachelor stars.

What does an ‘ideal’ Bachelor and Bachelorette look like? What’s the average length of a Bachelor relationship? Do Bachelor couples really find happily-ever-afters? Get all the answers from our special analysis of the last 12 years of The Bachelor.

