Unfortunately, there’s no single platform that carries every season of The Bachelor. Many popular streaming services carry a few seasons each:

Amazon Prime Video has the widest Bachelor selection by far, with seasons 13 through 26 available for purchase either by episode or by season.

Hulu has a more modest selection, with seasons 14, 15, 16, 20, 22, and 23 available on the streaming platform.

HBO Max features three recent Bachelor seasons—season 21 (Nick Viall), season 24 (Peter Weber), and season 25 (Matt James). You can also catch international spin-offs of the flagship series, from Australia to Canada!

And last but not least, Tubi has just one season of The Bachelor, but it’s a mighty exciting one: Season 22 starring Arie Luyendyk Jr. Best of all, it’s free to watch!



Caught up on all the U.S. episodes of The Bachelor? 10play, the free streaming service of Australia's Network Ten, carries every season of The Bachelor Australia—so you can get even more Bachelor time totally free!