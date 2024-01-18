Best VPN for Dublin in 2024
- Connect to servers across the UK and Europe
- Protect your private data with strong encryption
- Stream securely in HD
- Use on 8 devices simultaneously
- Connect to servers across the UK and Europe
- Protect your private data with strong encryption
- Stream securely in HD
- Use on 8 devices simultaneously
30-day money-back guarantee
Best Ireland VPN
Why use a Dublin VPN?
Stream Irish TV
ExpressVPN is compatible with popular streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video, as well as local channels such as RTÉ1, Virgin Media One, TG4, and more*. Watch Irish TV securely with no ISP throttling and no bandwidth limits.
Stay safe on public Wi-Fi
Using the internet over unsecured, public Wi-Fi networks puts you at risk of specific types of cyberattacks and other criminal acts. Whether you're in a Dublin coworking space, using the free Wi-Fi at Tara Street station, or connecting to shared networks at university, you should always protect your data by using a VPN when you connect to public Wi-Fi.
Shop online securely
Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift on Amazon, booking flights and hotels on Kayak, or browsing Urban Outfitters, using a VPN when shopping online can help you find the best prices and discounts while ensuring your online security.
Watch football and rugby
Securely live stream games for all your favorite teams and sports. Watch Premier League games or stream Premiership Rugby, live and in HD. Check out our sports streaming calendar to find out how to live stream the week’s top sporting events with a VPN.
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
How to get a VPN for Dublin
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to our Ireland VPN server location to get a Dublin IP address.
Use a VPN to get a Ireland IP address
Get an Irish IP address by connecting to VPN servers in Ireland.
With ultra-fast VPN servers, ExpressVPN reroutes your internet traffic through a VPN server in a country of your choice—like Ireland—so apps and websites will think you are located in that country, or any of 105 countries around the world.
Download a VPN app for all your devices
A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Need a VPN for multiple devices ? Set up ExpressVPN on everything you own, and use it on eight at the same time.
Can I use a free Dublin VPN?
Although there are some free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. It pays to remember the mantra: “If you aren’t paying for the product, you are the product.”
In addition to privacy concerns around your personal data, most free VPNs have limited networks, so you may not find a server for the location you need. They are also known to cap data and limit speeds, leading to a less-than-ideal online experience.
To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 105 countries. Our global network of 10-Gbps servers means you’ll experience unlimited bandwidth and blazing-fast speeds.
FAQ: Using a Dublin VPN
The cost of a Dublin VPN depends on the quality of service. A premium VPN like ExpressVPN—with ultra-fast 10-Gbps servers, best-in-class privacy and security, and 24/7 live chat support—might cost a little more, but it's cheaper than the cost of not being protected.
If you're looking for a free Dublin VPN, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee. You'll get all the premium features of ExpressVPN but with the option to get your money back within 30 days if you're not satisfied for any reason. It's like a free VPN trial, but better.
Yes, VPNs are legal in Dublin and in Ireland in general.
Yes, using a VPN is the safest way to be online, no matter where you are. A VPN shields your online activity from your ISP, Wi-Fi operators, governments, and other third parties. This can reduce the amount of targeted advertising you receive and prevent others from profiting from your browsing history.
The best VPN for Dublin is ExpressVPN, with next-gen 10-Gbps servers and server locations in 105 countries around the world. Select the Ireland VPN server location to get a Dublin IP address, or let ExpressVPN’s Smart Location feature automatically choose the best server for your network.
ExpressVPN for other countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Dublin or anywhere else in the world.
Get a VPN for Dublin risk-free
Try the best Dublin VPN now. If you’re not completely satisfied with ExpressVPN, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.