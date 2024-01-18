Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Dublin

Best VPN for Dublin in 2024

  • Connect to servers across the UK and Europe
  • Protect your private data with strong encryption
  • Stream securely in HD
  • Use on 8 devices simultaneously
  • Connect to servers across the UK and Europe
  • Protect your private data with strong encryption
  • Stream securely in HD
  • Use on 8 devices simultaneously
Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

#1 Trusted VPN
Best Ireland VPN

Why use a Dublin VPN?

Enjoy the content you want: streaming TV and music on a laptop.

Stream Irish TV

ExpressVPN is compatible with popular streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video, as well as local channels such as RTÉ1, Virgin Media One, TG4, and more*. Watch Irish TV securely with no ISP throttling and no bandwidth limits.

Stay safe on public Wi-Fi

Using the internet over unsecured, public Wi-Fi networks puts you at risk of specific types of cyberattacks and other criminal acts. Whether you're in a Dublin coworking space, using the free Wi-Fi at Tara Street station, or connecting to shared networks at university, you should always protect your data by using a VPN when you connect to public Wi-Fi.

Shop online securely with a VPN.

Shop online securely

Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift on Amazon, booking flights and hotels on Kayak, or browsing Urban Outfitters, using a VPN when shopping online can help you find the best prices and discounts while ensuring your online security.

Disguise your IP address: Potted plants hiding an IP address.

Watch football and rugby

Securely live stream games for all your favorite teams and sports. Watch Premier League games or stream Premiership Rugby, live and in HD. Check out our sports streaming calendar to find out how to live stream the week’s top sporting events with a VPN.

Get ExpressVPN

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

How to get a VPN for Dublin

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Step 2

Download the app for your device.

Step 3

Connect to our Ireland VPN server location to get a Dublin IP address.

Get ExpressVPN
ExcellentRated 4.5 out of 5 based on 23352 reviews

Use a VPN to get a Ireland IP address

Get an Irish IP address by connecting to VPN servers in Ireland.

How to get a Swedish IP address

With ultra-fast VPN servers, ExpressVPN reroutes your internet traffic through a VPN server in a country of your choice—like Ireland—so apps and websites will think you are located in that country, or any of 105 countries around the world.

Get ExpressVPN

Download a VPN app for all your devices

A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Need a VPN for multiple devices ? Set up ExpressVPN on everything you own, and use it on eight at the same time.

Sweden VPN protecting a variety of devices.
VPN for Windows
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for iOS
VPN for Linux
VPN extension for Chrome
VPN extension for Firefox
VPN extension for Edge
VPN for smart TVs
VPN for Fire Stick
VPN for Android TV
VPN for Apple TV
VPN for game consoles
VPN for PlayStation
VPN for Xbox
VPN for routers
Get ExpressVPN

Can I use a free Dublin VPN?

Although there are some free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. It pays to remember the mantra: “If you aren’t paying for the product, you are the product.”

In addition to privacy concerns around your personal data, most free VPNs have limited networks, so you may not find a server for the location you need. They are also known to cap data and limit speeds, leading to a less-than-ideal online experience.

To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 105 countries. Our global network of 10-Gbps servers means you’ll experience unlimited bandwidth and blazing-fast speeds.

FAQ: Using a Dublin VPN

ExpressVPN for other countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Dublin or anywhere else in the world.

UNITED KINGDOM
CANADA
USA
MEXICO
SINGAPORE
JAPAN
GERMANY
ARGENTINA
CHILE
HONG KONG
BOLIVIA
BRAZIL
ITALY
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
VIETNAM
SWEDEN
MALAYSIA
INDONESIA
TURKEY
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Get a VPN for Dublin risk-free

Try the best Dublin VPN now. If you’re not completely satisfied with ExpressVPN, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

Get ExpressVPN