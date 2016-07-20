Need help now? Talk to a Human

This article will explain how to cancel your ExpressVPN subscription before the renewal date. You can also learn more about ExpressVPN subscription details and the ExpressVPN 30-day money-back guarantee.

For example: If you have signed up for a six-month subscription and perform the steps below, your subscription will end and won’t renew at the end of the six months. (You will still be able to use ExpressVPN until the expiration date.)

Important: Before you cancel your subscription because of difficulty accessing certain online services, please to make sure you have tried the appropriate solutions first.

Please note you cannot cancel your subscription within the ExpressVPN app.

For customers paying with credit card or PayPal

Important: Customers paying with credit card or PayPal will not see Manage settings if they have already turned off automatic renewal. For further assistance, please .

To cancel your subscription:

Sign in to your account. Under Subscription, you will see your subscription length and renewal date. Click on Manage subscription settings. You will be directed to the Automatic Renewal Settings page. Select Turn off automatic renewal and confirm your choice on the next two pages. When you reach the page that says “Automatic Renewal is now OFF for Subscription…,” your subscription will be canceled, and you will not be billed at the end of your subscription cycle. (You will still be able to use ExpressVPN until the expiration date, and if you change your mind, you can turn automatic renewal back on at any time.)

Important: Customers who use PayPal’s IPN service will need to cancel IPN too. This is separate from canceling automatic renewal on ExpressVPN.

Need help? For any other subscription questions, please .

For customers paying with BitPay or Paymentwall

Customers paying with BitPay or Paymentwall will not see the Manage settings link. If you paid for your subscription via BitPay or Paymentwall, your subscription will automatically end on the subscription date.

Need help? For any other subscription questions, please .