This article will explain how to cancel your ExpressVPN subscription before the renewal date. You can also learn more about ExpressVPN subscription details and the ExpressVPN 30-day money-back guarantee.
For example: If you have signed up for a six-month subscription and perform the steps below, your subscription will end and won’t renew at the end of the six months. (You will still be able to use ExpressVPN until the expiration date.)
Please note you cannot cancel your subscription within the ExpressVPN app.
For customers paying with credit card or PayPal
To cancel your subscription:
- Sign in to your account.
- Under Subscription, you will see your subscription length and renewal date.
- Click on Manage subscription settings. You will be directed to the Automatic Renewal Settings page. Select Turn off automatic renewal and confirm your choice on the next two pages.
- When you reach the page that says “Automatic Renewal is now OFF for Subscription…,” your subscription will be canceled, and you will not be billed at the end of your subscription cycle. (You will still be able to use ExpressVPN until the expiration date, and if you change your mind, you can turn automatic renewal back on at any time.)
Need help? For any other subscription questions, please contact the ExpressVPN Support Team via live chat.
For customers paying with BitPay or Paymentwall
Customers paying with BitPay or Paymentwall will not see the Manage settings link. If you paid for your subscription via BitPay or Paymentwall, your subscription will automatically end on the subscription date.
Need help? For any other subscription questions, please contact the ExpressVPN Support Team via live chat.