This guide will explain how iOS in-app subscriptions work, list the free trial terms and conditions, and how to cancel your subscription and update your payment details.

Note: The following instructions are for subscriptions initiated under iOS in-app purchases. If you purchased your subscription from the ExpressVPN website, you can refer to these instructions.

General details about in-app subscriptions

ExpressVPN subscriptions can be purchased in the Apple App Store. Depending on your subscription, you will be billed by the App Store, not by ExpressVPN, every month, every six months, or every 12 months.

A free trial or paid subscription purchased from the App Store:

Gives you full access to all ExpressVPN apps (not just iOS).

Allows you to connect to ExpressVPN on up to five devices at the same time.

Does not give you access to the refer-a-friend rewards program.

Does not give you access to the 30-day money-back guarantee. (Refunds may still be available but are solely at the discretion of Apple Support.)

Is billed by the App Store (iTunes) in your local currency. (Subscriptions bought on the ExpressVPN website are billed in USD.)

Free trial terms and conditions

At the end of the seven-day free trial, you will be billed by the App Store based on the plan you selected at signup (one-month, six-month, or 12-month). If you no longer want to subscribe to ExpressVPN, cancel the free trial at least 24 hours before the expiry date.

Once your subscription has begun, you will be billed automatically every month, every six months, or every 12 months, based on your selected plan. This continues unless the subscription is canceled at least 24 hours before the end of the billing period.

How to change subscription plans

You can change the duration of your subscription through the App Store only if you purchased the subscription via the App Store. (Similarly, you can change the duration of your subscription on the ExpressVPN website only if you purchased the subscription through the website.)

For example, if you want to upgrade from a one-month subscription to a 12-month subscription via the App Store, you must have purchased the one-month subscription from the App Store.

To change your subscription duration on iOS:

Sign in to the App Store account you used to get your free trial or subscription. Open your list of subscriptions. Select ExpressVPN. Select the subscription plan you want. Confirm your new subscription terms.

Your new subscription plan will begin at the end of your current billing period. For more information, you can find your App Store subscription dates.

How to cancel your free trial or subscription

You can cancel your free trial or subscription through the App Store only if you initially signed up for the free trial or subscription through the App Store. (Similarly, you can cancel your subscription on the ExpressVPN website only if you purchased the subscription through the website.)

To avoid charges, cancel at least 24 hours before the end of the free trial or the next billing date. Otherwise, your account will be automatically billed every month, every six months, or every 12 months, based on your selected plan.

To cancel your free trial or subscription on iOS:

Sign in to the App Store account you used to get your free trial or subscription. Open your list of subscriptions. Select Cancel Trial or Cancel Subscription. Select Confirm.

After you cancel, you can continue to use ExpressVPN until the expiry date.

I want to be billed through the App Store but via a different payment method

See instructions on changing your Apple ID payment information.

I want to be billed directly, not through the App Store (credit card, PayPal, Bitcoin, etc.)

If you have a subscription currently billed by the App Store and want to be billed by ExpressVPN instead:

Cancel your subscription in the App Store at least 24 hours before your next billing date (which can be found in the ExpressVPN app). After you cancel, you can continue to use ExpressVPN until the expiry date. When your subscription is about to expire, sign in to your ExpressVPN account. Renew your ExpressVPN subscription. You will be able to select the payment method of your choice (e.g., credit card, PayPal, etc.)

How to resolve payment issues

If the App Store is unable to process your payment, you will see a “Payment Failed” screen. Follow these instructions to update your payment method.

Note: You can also use a different payment method from the one registered with the App Store (e.g., a different credit card, PayPal, Bitcoin, etc.)

Before the expiry date (ExpressVPN is still working)

If you have canceled a free trial or subscription from the App Store but change your mind before the account expiry date, you can still resubscribe. Your new subscription will begin at the expiry date of your canceled subscription.

To resubscribe to ExpressVPN on iOS:

Sign in to the App Store account you used to get your free trial or subscription. Open your list of subscriptions. Select ExpressVPN. Select the subscription plan you want. Confirm your new subscription terms.

Within a few minutes, your subscription status will update on your ExpressVPN app.

After the expiry date (ExpressVPN is inactive)

If you canceled a free trial or subscription from the App Store and the expiry date has passed, you can get a new subscription with the same credentials. Your new subscription will begin immediately.

To resubscribe, make sure you are signed in to the App Store account you used to get your free trial or subscription.

If you are still signed in to the ExpressVPN app:

Select Get New Subscription. Tap the subscription plan you want. Confirm payment.

You can continue to use the ExpressVPN app

If you are no longer signed in to the ExpressVPN app:

Open your list of subscriptions. Select ExpressVPN. Select the subscription plan you want. Confirm your new subscription terms. Launch the ExpressVPN app and sign in using the same credentials you used before.

Note: You can also choose to be billed by ExpressVPN, not the App Store.

Refunds

ExpressVPN does not have access to your billing information when you purchase a subscription through the App Store.

To request a refund for ExpressVPN subscriptions purchased through the App Store, contact Apple Support. Refunds are issued solely at the discretion of Apple Support.

