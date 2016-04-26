Why there won’t be an ExpressVPN lifetime subscription

You Get the VPN Service You Pay For

At ExpressVPN, service excellence is paramount. We’ve made a commitment: No marketing gimmicks and no skimping on the quality of service. Ever.

A discounted rate means a discounted service. ExpressVPN will continue to invest in your privacy and security with a host of initiatives that lesser providers simply cannot compete with. Private browsing, self-run DNS on every server, best-in-class app and certificate encryption, and live chat support, just to name a few.

A lifetime subscription means a lack of sustained revenue; it’s an unarguable fact. Providers running this model must cut somewhere — expect inferior security features and unprofessional (or non-existent) customer service.

Countless individuals have been duped into lifetime subscriptions and come away unsatisfied or feeling downright ripped off.

Fly-by-Night VPN Operators Will Take Your Money and Run

If a company isn’t generating income from paying customers, they must find other, more sinister revenue streams. Fly-by-night VPN operators might gather extra income by selling user logs and IP addresses to third parties, which completely defeats the point of having a VPN.

Ponzi Scheme?

Lifetime subscriptions create overhead for the entire (and probably short) existence of the company offering it. The only way an existing account can be maintained is to sign up a new customer on a lifetime subscription. This business model is completely unsustainable, as has been shown many times in the past.

The initial influx of cash may well be enough to buy a few yachts before the company inevitably crashes, but it’s almost never a good long-term deal for the customer.

How Long Is a VPN Lifetime Subscription, Really?

Would you be happy to shell out for a “lifetime” subscription that only lasted a couple of years?

What happens if the company offering the subscription goes bankrupt? Even worse, what if the company is bought out? Not only will your data be in the hands of a third party, but transfers of ownership may not provide for the continuation of ‘lifetime’ services.

Every time you log in to a lifetime VPN subscription, you are using a service for which the provider receives no more income. You become a strain on resources, a dead weight, and, frankly, they would rather you stopped using it.

ExpressVPN values its customers and works hard to keep them, which is why we constantly invest in new apps, better UI, and stronger security.

Put simply; there is no ExpressVPN lifetime subscription, and there never will be.

