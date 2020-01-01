Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

Get 30 days free for each friend you refer

The more friends you refer, the more free days you get!

Refer Your Friends

Don't have an account yet? Get ExpressVPN

Get free ExpressVPN! Refer friends today

Get 30 free days in 3 steps

Step 1

Refer a friend of ExpressVPN

Refer your friends through your ExpressVPN account.

Step 2

User signing up for ExpressVPN.

Your friends sign up.

Step 3

You and your friend both get 30 days free VPN services

You and your friends get 30 days free!

Start referring today!

Refer friends to ExpressVPN through Facebook, Twitter, or Linkedin.

You can also send them an email or instant message with your unique referral link.

Refer Your Friends

Note: Users whose subscriptions are billed as an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store (iTunes) are not eligible for the refer-a-friend program.

30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

30-day money-back guarantee for you and your friends

ExpressVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee covers you and all of your friends. Unsatisfied with the service? Get a full refund. It’s that simple.
Start Referring Friends