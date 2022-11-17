Where to watch The Traitors
Where to watch The Traitors
Deception and treachery—that’s the name of the game in The Traitors, one of the year’s most exciting reality TV shows. Who are the traitors? How many will be eliminated? And who will be the last person standing?
Tune in and find out with our guide to streaming The Traitors online!
What is The Traitors about?
Based on the Dutch series De Verraders, The Traitors is a game-show reality TV series with a murder-mystery theme. A group of strangers is brought together in a castle and have to cooperate in missions to increase the size of the prize pot. But there’s a twist: Some contestants are “Traitors,” and their goal is to pick off innocent “Faithful” participants to increase their chances of winning.
Every episode, the remaining contestants will gather and vote out suspected “Traitors.” As the number of participants shrinks and suspicions rise, who will emerge as the winner?
The immensely popular UK version of The Traitors is hosted by TV presenter and radio personality Claudia Winkleman, and features 22 players competing for the £120,000 grand prize in a Scottish castle. Across the pond, the upcoming The Traitors US series will be hosted by actor Alan Cumming, with 20 participants vying for the coveted $250,000 cash prize.
The Traitors release date
The Traitors UK aired Tuesdays to Thursdays each week starting Tuesday, November 29, 2022. The season finale takes place Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 9 p.m. GMT.
Meanwhile, the entire first season of The Traitors US is set to release on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
How to watch The Traitors online
There are different ways to watch The Traitors, depending on the version you’re looking for. The Traitors UK is from the BBC and is available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer, while The Traitors US is on Peacock.
How to watch The Traitors UK for free
BBC One is the home of The Traitors UK. You can watch every episode of the hit series via its streaming platform BBC iPlayer, which is totally FREE to watch in the UK and just requires signing up with your email address,
How to watch The Traitors US
The Traitors US will be available exclusively on streaming service Peacock. It’s perfect for binge-watchers, as you won’t have to wait to stream each week—the whole season lands on Peacock on January 12, 2023. There’s even a seven-day free trial for new users!
Who are the contestants in The Traitors?
So far, the UK and U.S. versions of the show have differed not just in the number of contestants (22 for UK, 20 in the U.S.), but also the type of contestants.
The UK contestants come from a mix of backgrounds and only a handful are actors in real life—such as Maddy Smedley, who had appeared on EastEnders and Casualty. Here is the full cast list for The Traitors UK:
Aaron, property agent
Aisha, masters graduate
Alex, presenter and actor
Alyssa, business student
Amanda, estate agent
Amos, doctor
Andrea, retiree
Claire, entrepreneur
Fay, head of school welfare
Hannah, comedian
Imran, scientist
Ivan, author
John, spa therapist
Kieran, solutions consultant
Maddy, receptionist and actor
Matt, BMX athlete
Meryl, call centre worker
Nicky, accounts supervisor
Rayan, trainee lawyer
Theo, cheerleading coach
Tom, magician
Wilfred, senior fundraiser
In contrast, the Traitors US cast includes celebrities and reality TV stars to amp up the drama. Here’s a look at the Traitors US contestants:
Amanda Clark, ER nurse
Andie Thurmond, director of music services
Anjelica Conti, hairstylist
Arie Luyendyk Jr., luxury real estate agent, appeared on The Bachelor
Azra Valani, yoga instructor
Brandi Glanville, reality TV star, appeared on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Christian De La Torre, actor and public speaker
Cirie Fields, nurse, appeared on Survivor
Cody Calafiore, actor, appeared on Big Brother
Geraldine Moreno, actor
Kate Chastain, author and podcaster, appeared on Below Deck
Kyle Cook, entrepreneur, appeared on Summer House
Michael Davidson, DMC office manager
Quentin R. Jiles, political analyst
Rachel Reilly, TV host and actor, appeared on Big Brother
Reza Farahan, real estate broker, appeared on Shahs of Sunset
Robert “Bam” Nieves, tech sales executive
Ryan Lochte, Olympic swimmer
Shelbe Rodriguez, public affairs manager
Stephenie LaGrossa, reality TV personality, appeared on Survivor
FAQ: The Traitors
Where is The Traitors set?
It all depends on the country the show is set in. In The TraitorsUK, the contestants are gathered in Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands. There’s no confirmation yet on where exactly The Traitors US is filmed, but it’ll most likely be in a similarly-sized location!
How many traitors are there in The Traitors?
In both the U.S. and UK versions, there are 3 “Traitors” in total.
How many seasons of The Traitors are there?
The Traitors UK has just wrapped up its first season, though it’s reported that Season 2 is in the works! Meanwhile, January 2023 will mark the first season of The Traitors US.
The must-have for reality TV fans
Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!