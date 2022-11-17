Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

How and where to watch The Traitors

Where to watch The Traitors

Where to watch The Traitors

Deception and treachery—that’s the name of the game in The Traitors, one of the year’s most exciting reality TV shows. Who are the traitors? How many will be eliminated? And who will be the last person standing?
Tune in and find out with our guide to streaming The Traitors online!

What is The Traitors about?

Based on the Dutch series De Verraders, The Traitors is a game-show reality TV series with a murder-mystery theme. A group of strangers is brought together in a castle and have to cooperate in missions to increase the size of the prize pot. But there’s a twist: Some contestants are “Traitors,” and their goal is to pick off innocent “Faithful” participants to increase their chances of winning.

Every episode, the remaining contestants will gather and vote out suspected “Traitors.” As the number of participants shrinks and suspicions rise, who will emerge as the winner?

The Traitors | Trailer - BBC

The immensely popular UK version of The Traitors is hosted by TV presenter and radio personality Claudia Winkleman, and features 22 players competing for the £120,000 grand prize in a Scottish castle. Across the pond, the upcoming The Traitors US series will be hosted by actor Alan Cumming, with 20 participants vying for the coveted $250,000 cash prize.

Claudia Winkleman in The Traitors

The Traitors release date

The Traitors UK aired Tuesdays to Thursdays each week starting Tuesday, November 29, 2022. The season finale takes place Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 9 p.m. GMT.

Meanwhile, the entire first season of The Traitors US is set to release on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

How to watch The Traitors online

There are different ways to watch The Traitors, depending on the version you’re looking for. The Traitors UK is from the BBC and is available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer, while The Traitors US is on Peacock.

BBC iPlayer logo.

How to watch The Traitors UK for free

BBC One is the home of The Traitors UK. You can watch every episode of the hit series via its streaming platform BBC iPlayer, which is totally FREE to watch in the UK and just requires signing up with your email address,

Peacock logo.

How to watch The Traitors US

The Traitors US will be available exclusively on streaming service Peacock. It’s perfect for binge-watchers, as you won’t have to wait to stream each week—the whole season lands on Peacock on January 12, 2023. There’s even a seven-day free trial for new users!

Who are the contestants in The Traitors?

So far, the UK and U.S. versions of the show have differed not just in the number of contestants (22 for UK, 20 in the U.S.), but also the type of contestants.

The Traitors UK cast

The UK contestants come from a mix of backgrounds and only a handful are actors in real life—such as Maddy Smedley, who had appeared on EastEnders and Casualty. Here is the full cast list for The Traitors UK:

  • Aaron, property agent

  • Aisha, masters graduate

  • Alex, presenter and actor

  • Alyssa, business student

  • Amanda, estate agent

  • Amos, doctor

  • Andrea, retiree

  • Claire, entrepreneur

  • Fay, head of school welfare

  • Hannah, comedian

  • Imran, scientist

  • Ivan, author

  • John, spa therapist

  • Kieran, solutions consultant

  • Maddy, receptionist and actor

  • Matt, BMX athlete

  • Meryl, call centre worker

  • Nicky, accounts supervisor

  • Rayan, trainee lawyer

  • Theo, cheerleading coach

  • Tom, magician

  • Wilfred, senior fundraiser

The Traitors US

In contrast, the Traitors US cast includes celebrities and reality TV stars to amp up the drama. Here’s a look at the Traitors US contestants:

  • Amanda Clark, ER nurse

  • Andie Thurmond, director of music services

  • Anjelica Conti, hairstylist

  • Arie Luyendyk Jr., luxury real estate agent, appeared on The Bachelor

  • Azra Valani, yoga instructor

  • Brandi Glanville, reality TV star, appeared on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

  • Christian De La Torre, actor and public speaker

  • Cirie Fields, nurse, appeared on Survivor

  • Cody Calafiore, actor, appeared on Big Brother

  • Geraldine Moreno, actor

  • Kate Chastain, author and podcaster, appeared on Below Deck

  • Kyle Cook, entrepreneur, appeared on Summer House

  • Michael Davidson, DMC office manager

  • Quentin R. Jiles, political analyst

  • Rachel Reilly, TV host and actor, appeared on Big Brother

  • Reza Farahan, real estate broker, appeared on Shahs of Sunset

  • Robert “Bam” Nieves, tech sales executive

  • Ryan Lochte, Olympic swimmer

  • Shelbe Rodriguez, public affairs manager

  • Stephenie LaGrossa, reality TV personality, appeared on Survivor

FAQ: The Traitors

Where is The Traitors set?
How many traitors are there in The Traitors?
How many seasons of The Traitors are there?
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

The must-have for reality TV fans

Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!

Learn More