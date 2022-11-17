Based on the Dutch series De Verraders, The Traitors is a game-show reality TV series with a murder-mystery theme. A group of strangers is brought together in a castle and have to cooperate in missions to increase the size of the prize pot. But there’s a twist: Some contestants are “Traitors,” and their goal is to pick off innocent “Faithful” participants to increase their chances of winning.

Every episode, the remaining contestants will gather and vote out suspected “Traitors.” As the number of participants shrinks and suspicions rise, who will emerge as the winner?