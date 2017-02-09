Need help now? Talk to a Human

This guide will show you how to purchase additional ExpressVPN accounts and subscriptions.

A single ExpressVPN account comes with one subscription. Under the same account, you can purchase additional subscriptions if you want to:

allow friends and family to use ExpressVPN under your account.

connect more devices to ExpressVPN at the same time.

Alternatively, you can purchase an additional account using a different email address. This will give you a different set of account credentials.

Purchase an additional ExpressVPN subscription

For payments by credit card, Paypal, or Paymentwall

To purchase an additional subscription under the same account:

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account. If prompted, enter the verification code sent to your email. Scroll down, then select Buy Another Subscription. Choose a plan and payment method. Select Order Now.

For payments by Bitcoin

If you previously purchased an account by Bitcoin, the account can only have one subscription. If you want to renew the account, you must wait for it to expire before renewing.

Alternatively, you can purchase an additional account with Bitcoin using a different email address than the one you previously purchased an account with.

Purchase an additional ExpressVPN account

If you already have an ExpressVPN account and want to have an additional account, you can purchase an additional account using a different email address. This will give you a different set of account credentials.

Purchase a new subscription after expiry

For payments by credit card, PayPal, or Paymentwall

If you want to renew your current subscription:

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account. Select Buy a New Subscription. Choose a payment method, then click Order Now.

If you want to purchase a subscription under a different account, you can purchase a new account using a different email address.

For payments by Bitcoin

After your account has expired, you can purchase a new subscription with Bitcoin by entering the same email address you used before.

Purchase multiple ExpressVPN accounts

ExpressVPN provides volume licensing for customers who need multiple accounts. The more accounts you purchase, the greater the savings.

To purchase volume-licensing accounts, please .

