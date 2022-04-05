A fast and furious seven-a-side game played over two halves of seven minutes, rugby sevens is an exciting version of the sport where any team can steal the victory and smaller teams can have their day over the big dogs. Australia won both the men’s and women’s World Rugby Sevens Series last year. This year’s competition kicks off with the Hong Kong Sevens on November 4–6, 2022, as Hong Kong Stadium hosts a sevens tournament for the first time since 2019. Learn how to live stream every tackle, try, and minute of the action securely with a VPN.

How to live stream the 2023 World Rugby Sevens Series online

You can stream the 2023 World Rugby Sevens Series in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN . Connect to the server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, c onnect to a Toronto server to watch the free CBC stream. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as CBC and find the match you want to stream. Tune in to games!

Where to watch 2023 World Rugby Sevens Series online

Official World Rugby Sevens Series platforms for free

Price: Free

Depending on your region, you may be able to watch live streams of 2023 World Rugby Sevens Series games online the official website’s match centre, in the official app, on its Facebook page, and on its YouTube channel. The official app also lets you stay up to date with live scores, news coverage, season standings, and video highlights.

CBC

Price: Free

CBC is one of Canada’s biggest broadcasters and also has a free web player, CBC Gem, that will live stream every tournament in the 2023 World Rugby Sevens Series—including games featuring Canada’s mens’ and women’s teams. CBC Gem is also a great way to stream on-demand news, entertainment, and lots of popular sports like ice hockey. Check the schedule to see when games are streaming live. CBC Gem has apps for smartphones and tablets if you want to watch on the go, too.

