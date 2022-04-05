A fast and furious seven-a-side game played over two halves of seven minutes, rugby sevens is an exciting version of the sport where any team can steal the victory and smaller teams can have their day over the big dogs. Australia won both the men’s and women’s World Rugby Sevens Series last year. This year’s competition kicks off with the Hong Kong Sevens on November 4–6, 2022, as Hong Kong Stadium hosts a sevens tournament for the first time since 2019. Learn how to live stream every tackle, try, and minute of the action securely with a VPN.
How to live stream the 2023 World Rugby Sevens Series online
You can stream the 2023 World Rugby Sevens Series in just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, connect to a Toronto server to watch the free CBC stream.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as CBC, and find the match you want to stream.
- Tune in to games!
Where to watch 2023 World Rugby Sevens Series online
Official World Rugby Sevens Series platforms for free
Price: Free
Depending on your region, you may be able to watch live streams of 2023 World Rugby Sevens Series games online the official website’s match centre, in the official app, on its Facebook page, and on its YouTube channel. The official app also lets you stay up to date with live scores, news coverage, season standings, and video highlights.
CBC
Price: Free
CBC is one of Canada’s biggest broadcasters and also has a free web player, CBC Gem, that will live stream every tournament in the 2023 World Rugby Sevens Series—including games featuring Canada’s mens’ and women’s teams. CBC Gem is also a great way to stream on-demand news, entertainment, and lots of popular sports like ice hockey. Check the schedule to see when games are streaming live. CBC Gem has apps for smartphones and tablets if you want to watch on the go, too.
FAQ: Rugby Sevens
Which teams are playing in the 2022 World Rugby Sevens Series?
The 16 teams taking part in the men’s competition are Argentina, Australia, Canada, England, Fiji, France, Ireland, Japan, Kenya, New Zealand, Samoa, Scotland, South Africa, Spain, the USA, and Wales.
In the women’s competition, the teams include Australia, Brazil, Canada, England, Fiji, France, Ireland, New Zealand, Russia, Spain, and the USA. New Zealand’s Black Ferns Sevens will be aiming to defend their title after being crowned champions in 2020.
Who won the 2022 World Rugby Sevens series?
Australia won the 2022 World Rugby Sevens Series in both the men’s and the women’s competitions.
Why is it called rugby sevens?
Rugby sevens is different from other forms of rugby because of its particular format, which is played with teams of just seven players over two halves of seven minutes each.
Is rugby sevens in the Olympics?
Yes. Rugby sevens made its Olympic debut at the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and was part of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. It will also be included in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.
Who is the best rugby sevens team?
Several teams will no doubt lay claim to these bragging rights. However, New Zealand officially has the most World Rugby Sevens Series titles (13). But teams like Fiji, South Africa, and England regularly compete for titles and have produced legendary players including Waisale Serevi (Fiji) and Jonah Lomu (New Zealand), who also thrived in the 15s game at club and international levels.
Can I stream rugby sevens on my computer?
Absolutely! If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I stream rugby sevens on my phone or tablet?
Yes. ExpressVPN has apps for every major mobile device, including iOS and Android.
Where can I stream rugby sevens tournaments?
Check out the event-specific information at the top of this page, which will always list the date, time, and streaming platforms available to watch the games.