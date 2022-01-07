You can take action to declutter your online life and enjoy some added internet privacy. Just check out ExpressVPN’s collection of guides below!
Why should I delete my online accounts?
Tech giants tend to be heavy data collectors, gathering as much as they can about you in order to target you with ads. Some might sell your information. Not only do you lose your privacy for the profit of others, but what you see on the internet becomes skewed toward what companies think are your preferences.
The most sure-fire way to stop a company from knowing about you is to stop using it. If you’re sure you don’t want to keep your account history (your posts, uploaded images, etc.) or use the service again, you should delete your account entirely. Deleting an account could mean different things depending on the company—some might still store your information, while other might purge it.
Learn how to delete…
Amazon
Want Amazon to forget everything it knows about you? This guide will walk you through how to permanently delete your Amazon account.
Dropbox
Thinking to stop storing files on Dropbox? This guide will teach you how to uninstall and delete Dropbox.
Ready to unfriend Facebook for good? This guide will teach you how to permanently delete your Facebook account.
Gmail
Kiss your emails goodbye. This article will tell you how to purge your Gmail account from the internet forever.
Google History
Google knows too much about you. Learn how to download, delete, and disable your entire Google search history.
Hard Drive Browsing History
Don’t just settle for deleting your web browser history. Learn how to delete your hard drive history too!
Had enough of Instagram? Find out how to permanently delete or temporarily disable your Instagram account.
Safari
As great as Safari is, many people prefer to use other browsers. Learn how to remove Safari on your Mac and iOS devices.
Snapchat
Done snapping and chatting? Learn how to permanently delete your Snapchat account in five easy steps.
Telegram
Doubts about Telegram’s security and privacy? Here’s how to permanently delete your Telegram account.
TikTok
Done with sharing TikTok dances and other weirdness? Follow this guide to permanently delete your TikTok account.
Ready to say goodbye to Twitter for good? This guide will teach you how to permanently delete your Twitter account.
Yahoo Mail
Worried about the Yahoo Mail data breach? Follow this guide to permanently delete your Yahoo Mail account.
