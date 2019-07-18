This post was originally published on July 18, 2019.

ExpressVPN has topped Comparitech’s 2019 review of the fastest VPNs on the market. During the tests, ExpressVPN averaged a download speed of 106 Megabits per second, beating second place by nearly 30 Mbps!

Comparitech tested all the top VPN providers for speed and how well they performed at streaming HD video and online games. The results show ExpressVPN is well ahead of the pack.

10 out of 10 for speed and streaming

Comparitech gave ExpressVPN top marks for connection speed and the ease at which it handled 4K video and video chat.

Testers checked for speed consistency around the globe, with ExpressVPN’s many locations providing impressive results.

Here are the average speed-test results broken down by region:

North America (nearest): 117 Mbps

Asia: 96 Mbps

Europe: 107 Mbps

Though there was no official score, Comparitch also heralded ExpressVPN’s excellent performance for online gaming. The reviewer noted: “I didn’t notice much lag or high ping times when playing fast-paced games like Rocket League and Brawlhalla.”

Fast enough for Ultra High Definition

With an average of 106 Mbits/second, ExpressVPN is more than fast enough for even Netflix’s Ultra HD streams. Here are Netflix’s internet download speed recommendations:

Required broadband connection speed: 0.5 Mbps

Recommended broadband connection speed: 1.5 Mbps

Recommended for SD quality: 3.0 Mbps

Recommended for HD quality: 5.0 Mbps

Recommended for Ultra HD quality: 25 Mbps

ExpressVPN topped the list in our latest round of speed testing, and by a wide margin at that. While connected to most servers, I had plenty of bandwidth to stream 4K video or video chat in high definition.

Paul Bischoff, Comparitech

Who is Comparitech?

Comparitech is a website that provides reviews and comparisons of tech services.

With over a million views a month and more than 1,200 reviews on its site, Comparitech helps its readers make informed decisions on tech products. Because of its pro-consumer emphasis and ethos that it will only “recommend those that we are happy to use ourselves,” ExpressVPN is delighted to lead the Comparitech speed tests.

