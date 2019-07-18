This post was originally published on July 18, 2019.
ExpressVPN has topped Comparitech’s 2019 review of the fastest VPNs on the market. During the tests, ExpressVPN averaged a download speed of 106 Megabits per second, beating second place by nearly 30 Mbps!
Comparitech tested all the top VPN providers for speed and how well they performed at streaming HD video and online games. The results show ExpressVPN is well ahead of the pack.
10 out of 10 for speed and streaming
Comparitech gave ExpressVPN top marks for connection speed and the ease at which it handled 4K video and video chat.
Testers checked for speed consistency around the globe, with ExpressVPN’s many locations providing impressive results.
Here are the average speed-test results broken down by region:
- North America (nearest): 117 Mbps
- Asia: 96 Mbps
- Europe: 107 Mbps
Though there was no official score, Comparitch also heralded ExpressVPN’s excellent performance for online gaming. The reviewer noted: “I didn’t notice much lag or high ping times when playing fast-paced games like Rocket League and Brawlhalla.”
Fast enough for Ultra High Definition
With an average of 106 Mbits/second, ExpressVPN is more than fast enough for even Netflix’s Ultra HD streams. Here are Netflix’s internet download speed recommendations:
- Required broadband connection speed: 0.5 Mbps
- Recommended broadband connection speed: 1.5 Mbps
- Recommended for SD quality: 3.0 Mbps
- Recommended for HD quality: 5.0 Mbps
- Recommended for Ultra HD quality: 25 Mbps
ExpressVPN topped the list in our latest round of speed testing, and by a wide margin at that. While connected to most servers, I had plenty of bandwidth to stream 4K video or video chat in high definition.
Paul Bischoff, Comparitech
Who is Comparitech?
Comparitech is a website that provides reviews and comparisons of tech services.
With over a million views a month and more than 1,200 reviews on its site, Comparitech helps its readers make informed decisions on tech products. Because of its pro-consumer emphasis and ethos that it will only “recommend those that we are happy to use ourselves,” ExpressVPN is delighted to lead the Comparitech speed tests.
Get the fastest VPN on the market
ExpressVPN’s consistently fast speeds let you experience all the internet, all the time. No matter where you are, you can go about your internet business as usual with full VPN protection.
