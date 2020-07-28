Infographic: How your phone gives up your privacy

1 min
Johnny 5

Last updated:

Infographic on how your phone gives up your privacy.

Want more tips on staying private and secure on your mobile devices? Read our comprehensive mobile security guide.

Phone protected by ExpressVPN.
Take the first step to protect yourself online
Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

A phone with a padlock.
We take your privacy seriously. Try ExpressVPN risk-free.
Get ExpressVPN
What is a VPN?
Johnny 5
Johnny 5 is the founding editor of the blog and writes about pressing technology issues. From important cat privacy stories to governments and corporations that overstep their boundaries, Johnny covers it all.