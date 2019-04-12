Best ever ExpressVPN app available on all major devices

We’ve given the ExpressVPN app a complete overhaul! The latest version has a brand new interface and comes bundled with a host of killer features that will keep you secure on the internet.

No matter if you use Android, iOS, Windows, or Mac, you can download the new ExpressVPN today!

1. Brand new app design

The elegant new interface was redesigned from the ground up to make it easier to navigate. Whether you’re a VPN novice or a seasoned protocol pro, the new app does exactly what you need, in fewer clicks.

2. One-tap location swap

The latest app features direct access to your most recent locations, making it easy to switch VPN locations with one tap. You can even switch locations if you’re already connected!

If you use one VPN location for streaming videos at home and another for privacy at work, you can now effortlessly switch between them all without leaving the app home screen.

3. Faster than ever

Connecting to your chosen VPN location is now lightning quick, so you’re protected and ready to surf the web, or stream videos, in practically no time at all. The app also launches in record time.

4. Improved connection reliability

The ExpressVPN connection is now more robust than ever before. The app works hard in the background to make sure you stay connected to the VPN, whatever you’re doing, and wherever you are.

Download the latest ExpressVPN app today!

You can download or upgrade your copy in just three easy steps:

Head to My Account Sign in Click the big green “Set Up ExpressVPN” link

Johnny 5 is the founding editor of the blog and wrote about pressing technology issues. From important cat privacy stories to governments and corporations that overstep their boundaries, Johnny covered it all. Frankly, he is a legend.