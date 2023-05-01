When you connect to a VPN, you automatically direct all your internet traffic through a server in the country of your choice.

In 2022, the Indian government introduced laws requiring VPN companies operating physical servers in India would be required to maintain records of customer data. ExpressVPN withdrew its servers from India and now offers ultra-fast virtual locations in Singapore and the UK.

Selecting a virtual server location for India will give your device a secure Indian IP address, allowing you to browse online as if you were in India.