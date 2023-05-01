Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

How to get an Indian IP address

The best way to get an Indian IP address is to use a VPN. Why? Connecting to the internet with a VPN enables you to change your IP address quickly and easily. Read on to see how it works.

Using a VPN to get an Indian IP address

When you connect to a VPN, you automatically direct all your internet traffic through a server in the country of your choice.

In 2022, the Indian government introduced laws requiring VPN companies operating physical servers in India would be required to maintain records of customer data. ExpressVPN withdrew its servers from India and now offers ultra-fast virtual locations in Singapore and the UK.

Selecting a virtual server location for India will give your device a secure Indian IP address, allowing you to browse online as if you were in India.

How to use a VPN

Beyond India, our network spans 94 countries, so you can connect to a risk-free VPN server for India—or pretty much anywhere else—with ease.

Get an Indian IP address in 3 steps

Getting an Indian IP address takes just minutes with ExpressVPN.

Step 1

Sign up for ExpressVPN

Step 2

Download the app for your device

Step 3

Connect to a VPN location for India.

You now have an Indian IP address!

What is an Indian IP address?

An IP address is a unique number that identifies your device to apps and websites, and is often associated with a location. An Indian IP address is one that is associated with India. With an Indian IP address, you can browse the internet as if you were in India, and access Indian content that might otherwise be unavailable or censored from your current location.

Why use ExpressVPN?

Server locations for India

Choose from virtual server locations for India in Singapore and the UK.

Use on 5 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect up to five at once.

Lightning-fast speeds

Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality with a global network of 10Gbps servers.

Unlimited bandwidth

ExpressVPN gives you unlimited VPN bandwidth so you can stream or game at optimal speeds.

Secure access anywhere

ExpressVPN uses best-in-class encryption, so you can safely access all the apps and services you need.

24-hour live chat support

Real humans are available 24/7 to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Why you need a VPN to get an India IP address

If you’re in India, a virtual server for India will allow you to see all the geo-specific content you want, with the knowledge that the websites you visit are not collecting your personal IP address and other private information. If you value your digital privacy and anonymity, you should use a VPN for all your online activities and on all your devices.

Using a VPN also ensures that no third party can intercept your information while it’s being transmitted. A VPN is especially useful when you’re using a public Wi-Fi network, such as in hotels and airports while traveling or in cafes or co-working spaces while working remotely.

Need an IP address in a different country? ExpressVPN has servers in 94 countries, including the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and many more.

Can I use a free VPN to get an Indian IP address?

Although there are plenty of free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. If a free VPN or free proxy service is malicious, there are many ways for it to monetize your internet traffic, including logging and selling your browser history, injecting targeted ads and spam into your browser, or even recording usernames and passwords.

Are free VPNs safe?

To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 94 countries. Skilled developers and designers optimize ExpressVPN’s apps and create privacy-related features such as Threat Manager.

If you‘re looking for a risk-free VPN trial, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.

Download an India VPN for all your devices

Protect yourself everywhere.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Samsung Smart TV. Get an India VPN APK for your Android devices, or download an India VPN for PC. You can even get an India VPN extension for Chrome.

Can't find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

FAQ: Getting an India IP address

Try the best VPN for India risk-free

If you’re not satisfied with ExpressVPN for any reason, contact Support within 30 days for a full refund.

