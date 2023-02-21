Best VPN for Chennai
- Connect to virtual servers for Chennai
- Shield your personal IP address
- Stream securely without throttling
- Use on 8 devices simultaneously
Best India VPN
Why use a VPN in Chennai?
Stay private on public Wi-Fi
Using the internet over unsecured, public Wi-Fi networks puts you at risk of specific types of cyberattacks and other criminal acts. Whether you're traveling, at university, or grabbing a tea in a cafe in Meenambakkam or Royapettah, you should always protect your data by using a VPN when you connect to public Wi-Fi.
Shop online safely
Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift, booking flights, planning a hotel stay, or signing up for a subscription, using a VPN can help you find the best prices and discounts while ensuring your online security.
Keep your browsing private
ExpressVPN’s server technology has been engineered specifically to never store personal information. We don’t collect activity logs and connection logs from our customers, and our privacy policy has been independently audited.
Virtual Indian servers
ExpressVPN has stopped operating VPN servers within India because the Indian government has ordered VPN companies to log and store user data. But you can still use ExpressVPN to get an Indian IP address.
Simply select India (via UK) to connect to a server location for Chennai or India (via Singapore) to connect to a server location for New Delhi. This will allow you to browse the internet freely just as if you were in India, while maintaining your online privacy.
* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
How to get a VPN for Chennai
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to our India (via UK) VPN location to get a Chennai IP address.
Use a Chennai VPN to get an Indian IP address
Using a Chennai VPN to get an Indian IP address increases your privacy and anonymity online. A VPN shields your online activity from your ISP, and prevents apps and websites from seeing your real IP address.
ExpressVPN can reroute your internet traffic through a virtual VPN server for Chennai, India or any of 105 countries around the world.
Download a Chennai VPN for all your devices
A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Need a VPN for multiple devices? Set up ExpressVPN on everything you own, and use it on eight at the same time.
Can I use a free VPN to get a Chennai IP address?
Although there are plenty of free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. It pays to remember the mantra: “If you aren’t paying for the product, you are the product.”
In addition to privacy concerns around your personal data, most free VPNs have limited networks, so you may not find a server for the location you need. They are also known to cap data and limit speeds, leading to a less-than-ideal online experience.
To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 105 countries. Our global network of 10-Gbps servers means you’ll experience unlimited bandwidth and blazing-fast speeds. We’re also leading the way with post-quantum protection and other advanced protection features, such as our Threat Manager app and ad blocker feature.
If you‘re looking for a risk-free VPN trial, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
What people are saying about ExpressVPN
FAQ: Chennai VPN
How much does a Chennai VPN cost?
The cost of a Chennai VPN depends on the quality of service. A premium VPN like ExpressVPN—with ultra-fast 10-Gbps servers, best-in-class privacy and security, and 24/7 live chat support—might cost a little more, but it's still cheaper than the cost of not being protected.
If you're looking for a free Chennai VPN, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee. You'll get all the premium features of ExpressVPN but with the option to get your money back within 30 days if you're not satisfied for any reason. It's like a free VPN trial, but better.
Are VPNs legal in Chennai?
Yes, VPNs are legal to use in Chennai and throughout India, but a directive that took effect in June 2022 requires VPN companies with servers in India to collect extensive customer data. This includes customer names, validated physical and IP addresses, usage patterns, and other forms of personally identifying information.
Because of this law, ExpressVPN made the decision to withdraw our physical VPN servers from India and operate with virtual server locations instead. You can use ExpressVPN confident that your online traffic is not being logged or stored and that it’s not being monitored by the government.
Should I use a VPN if I live in Chennai?
Yes, a VPN is the safest way to go online, no matter where you are. A VPN can help you stay private online, with your data inaccessible to anyone but yourself.
What is the best VPN for Chennai?
The best VPN for Chennai is ExpressVPN, with next-gen 10-Gbps servers and server locations in 105 countries around the world. Select the India (via UK) VPN server location to get a Chennai IP address, or let ExpressVPN’s Smart Location feature automatically choose the best server for your network.
