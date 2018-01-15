What can a VPN do? Show Me

This guide will show you how to update to the latest version of the ExpressVPN app.

Regular updates are important to ensure your ExpressVPN app has the latest functionality and security upgrades.

Check out the latest version available on different devices in our release notes.

I want to update the ExpressVPN app on:

Update the ExpressVPN app on Windows

To find out what version of the ExpressVPN Windows app you are using:

Open the app. Click the hamburger menu (≡) > Help & Support > About ExpressVPN.

To update ExpressVPN manually:

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account. Click the red Download button to download the app. Follow the in-app setup instructions.

You can also refer to the step-by-step instructions for the ExpressVPN Windows app.

Update the ExpressVPN app on Mac

To find out what version of the ExpressVPN Mac app you are using:

Open the app. In the menu bar, click ExpressVPN > About ExpressVPN.

To update ExpressVPN manually:

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account. Click the red Download button to download the app. Follow the in-app setup instructions.

You can also refer to the step-by-step instructions for the ExpressVPN Mac app.

Update the ExpressVPN app on Linux

You can see which version of the ExpressVPN app you are using by running the following command:

expressvpn -version

When an app update is available, you will also see the message that says “a new version is available” in Terminal.

Follow the link to update the app. You can also refer to the step-by-step setup instructions for the ExpressVPN Linux app.

Update the ExpressVPN app on iOS

To find out what version of the ExpressVPN iOS app you are using:

Open the app. Select Options (≡) > Help & Support.

To update the ExpressVPN app:

Go to the App Store. Search for ExpressVPN. Tap Update next to ExpressVPN.

If you don’t see a pending update, you are already using the latest version of ExpressVPN.

Update the ExpressVPN app on Android

To find out what version of the ExpressVPN Android app you are using:

Open the app. Select the hamburger menu (≡) > Help & Support.

To update the ExpressVPN app:

Go to the Google Play Store. Search for ExpressVPN. Tap Update next to ExpressVPN.

If you don’t see a pending update, you are already using the latest version of ExpressVPN.

Note: If you are not able to access the Google Play Store, you can update the ExpressVPN app by downloading the APK to your device.

Update the ExpressVPN app on your router

To find out what version of the ExpressVPN router app you are using:

Sign in to your account. Click Advanced Settings > Software Update.

To update the ExpressVPN app:

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account. Click Set Up Other Devices > Router. Select your router model, then click Download Firmware. Follow these instructions on how to update your firmware.

