A proxy server is an intermediary between your computer and the internet, often used to hide your real location and allow you to access websites that would otherwise be blocked. However, not all proxies offer the same privacy protections as a VPN. When you’re using ExpressVPN, you don’t need to run an additional proxy.

If you’re having trouble connecting to the internet, it’s possible that you are using a proxy server.

For instructions on how to disable your proxy in Chrome, please refer to the section appropriate to your computer.

I am on… Windows

Mac

Disable proxy for Chrome on Windows

Click the Chrome Menu in the browser toolbar.

Select Settings.

Click Advanced.

In the System section, click Open your computer’s proxy settings. (For Windows 7 and Windows 8 or 8.1 users, this will open the Internet Properties window.)

Under Automatic proxy setup, toggle Automatic detect settings Off.

Under Manual proxy setup, toggle Use a proxy server Off.

Click Save.

Disable proxy for Chrome on Mac

Click the Chrome Menu on the browser toolbar. Then select Settings.

At the bottom of the screen, click Advanced.

Under System, click Open your computer’s proxy settings. This will open the Network Settings window.

In the Proxies tab, under Select a protocol to configure, uncheck every protocol.

Click OK. You can close the settings windows now.

Further Issues?

