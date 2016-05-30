Too frustrated to read this page? Talk to a Human

If you can’t connect to the internet, it is possible that you are using a proxy server. This guide will show you how to disable proxy settings in Safari.

A proxy server is an intermediary between your computer and the internet. It is often used to hide your real location and helps you access websites that would otherwise be blocked. However, proxies do not offer the same privacy protections as a VPN. If you are using ExpressVPN, there is no need to run a proxy on top of the VPN connection.

Important: The steps below will not help you access online streaming services that are blocked in your region.

Disable proxy settings in Safari on Mac

In the Safari browser, click Safari > Preferences…



Click the Advanced tab. Next to Proxies, click Change Settings…



In the Proxies tab, uncheck any checked boxes.

Click OK > Apply.

Disable proxy settings on your iOS

When your iOS device is connected to a Wi-Fi network, you are using its network’s proxy server to access the internet. Follow these steps to disable the proxy settings on your device.

On your iOS device, open Settings. Tap Wi-Fi.

Select your current active Wi-Fi network.

Scroll down to HTTP PROXY. Tap Configure Proxy.

Tap Off > Save.



Further Issues?

