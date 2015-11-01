Too frustrated to read this page?Talk to a Human
If you can’t connect to the internet, it is possible that you are using a proxy server. This guide will show you how to disable proxy settings in Firefox.
A proxy server is an intermediary between your computer and the internet. It is often used to hide your real location and helps you access websites that would otherwise be blocked. However, proxies do not offer the same privacy protections as a VPN. If you are using ExpressVPN, there is no need to run a proxy on top of the VPN connection.
Disable proxies on Windows
- In the Firefox browser, click the hamburger menu in the top-right corner. Select Options.
- In the General section, scroll down to Network Settings. Click Settings…
- Select either No proxy or Auto-detect proxy settings for this network.
- Click OK.
Disable proxies on Mac or Linux
- In the Firefox browser, click the hamburger menu in the top-right corner. Select Preferences.
- In the General section, scroll down to Network Settings. Click Settings…
- Select either No proxy or Auto-detect proxy settings for this network.
- Click OK.
Disable proxy settings on your iOS
When your iOS device is connected to a Wi-Fi network, you are using the network’s proxy server to access the internet. Follow these steps to disable the proxy settings on your device.
- On your iOS device, open Settings. Tap Wi-Fi.
- Select your current active Wi-Fi network.
- Scroll down to HTTP PROXY. Tap Configure Proxy.
- Tap Off > Save.
Disable proxy settings on Android
When your Android device is connected to a Wi-Fi network, you are using the network’s proxy server to access the internet.
Follow these steps to disable the proxy settings on your Android device.
