If you can’t connect to the internet, it is possible that you are using a proxy server. This guide will show you how to disable proxy settings for Opera.

A proxy server is an intermediary between your computer and the internet, often used to hide your real location and allow you to access websites that would otherwise be blocked. However, proxies do not offer the same privacy protections as a VPN. If you are using ExpressVPN, there is no need to run a proxy on top of the VPN connection.

Important: The steps below will not help you access online streaming services that are blocked in your region.

Disable proxies in Opera on Windows

In the Opera browser, click in the left sidebar. Click Advanced > Browser.

Scroll down to System, then select Open your computer’s proxy settings.

Under Automatic proxy setup, toggle Automatic detect settings off.

Under Manual proxy setup, toggle Use a proxy server off.

Click Save.

Disable proxies in Opera on Mac

In the Opera browser, click in the left sidebar. Click Advanced > Browser.

Scroll down to System, then select Open your computer’s proxy settings.

In the Proxies tab, uncheck all of the boxes.

Click OK > Apply.

Further Issues?

