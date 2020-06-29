Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

ExpressVPN has released a new app interface. If your app interface does not match what is shown below, update your ExpressVPN app

This guide will show you how to use the Smart Location feature and change VPN server locations on the ExpressVPN app for the Asus, Linksys, and Netgear routers.

Note: Before proceeding with this tutorial, make sure you have set up the ExpressVPN app on your router.

Connect with Smart Location

By default, you will be automatically connected to the location that provides the optimal experience for you, with a function called Smart Location. The Smart Location algorithm selects this location based on key metrics such as download speed, latency, and distance.

Once the app says “Connected,” your devices will be secured by a VPN.

Connect to a different VPN server location

Note: To know which server location is best for your needs, read the ultimate guide to choosing a VPN server location.

To select a different VPN server location, select the location picker.

To connect to a server location, select the name of the location.

The list of VPN locations features two tabs: Recommended and All locations.

The Recommended tab shows you ExpressVPN’s top picks for you.

The All locations tab lists the VPN server locations by region. You can expand and collapse the lists by selecting the “>” icon on the right.

You can also use the search bar to search for a location to connect to.

