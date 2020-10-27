Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

This guide will show you how to change the VPN protocol on an ExpressVPN router.

VPN protocols are the methods by which your device connects to a VPN server. ExpressVPN recommends using the Automatic protocol option, which is selected by default and automatically chooses the protocol most suitable for your network conditions. If you are unable to connect to ExpressVPN with the Automatic setting, we suggest you try another VPN protocol.

Different types of VPN protocols

Your ExpressVPN router recommends using the Automatic protocol option, which is selected by default. If you are unable to connect with the Automatic option, you can try these other protocols (if available):

Lightway – UDP (beta)

Lightway is ExpressVPN’s next-generation protocol optimized for speed, security, and stability. Select Lightway for a fast, secure VPN connection.

OpenVPN (UDP or TCP)

OpenVPN offers a great combination of speed and security. Select UDP for speed and TCP for connection reliability.

IKEv2

IKEv2 (Internet Key Exchange Version 2) offers a fast connection, yet may not work on all networks.

Learn more about VPN protocols.

Change VPN protocols on an ExpressVPN router

Go to the ExpressVPN router dashboard. Sign in with your router admin password.

In the left sidebar, click VPN Options > VPN Preferences.

Select your preferred protocol, then click Save.

