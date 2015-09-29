Last updated:

stuck need help
ExpressVPN has released a new app interface. If your app interface does not match what is shown below, update your ExpressVPN app.

This guide will show you how to restore your internet connection on Windows if your internet stops working after disconnecting from ExpressVPN.

Note: It is rare to lose internet connectivity after the VPN has been disconnected. For the quickest resolution, please contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Preliminary check

If you are unable to access the internet when disconnected from ExpressVPN, you might have enabled Network Lock. Network Lock protects your traffic by cutting your device’s internet connection if the VPN suddenly disconnects.

To resolve the issue, you can disable Network Lock.

Jump to…

1. Change the Network Connections Properties
2. Change ExpressVPN’s DNS settings

1. Change the Network Connections Properties

Note: Make sure your ExpressVPN is disconnected.

Go to the Control Panel > Network and Internet > Network and Sharing Center > Change adapter settings.

Important: Perform the following steps for all of your network connections except those marked with a red “x.”

Right-click the connection and select Properties.

If you are prompted to allow changes made to your device, click Yes.

In the Networking tab, double-click Internet Protocol Version 4 (or just Internet Protocol).

Check the box for Obtain DNS server address automatically.

Select “Obtain DNS server address automatically.”

Click OK.

Repeat these steps for all of your remaining network connections.

2. Change ExpressVPN’s DNS settings

Open ExpressVPN. Click the hamburger menu (≡) > Options.

Select the Advanced tab. Uncheck the box for Only use ExpressVPN DNS servers while connected, then click OK.

