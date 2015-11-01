Too frustrated to read this page? Talk to a Human

This guide will show you how to disable the proxy settings for Internet Explorer.

A web browser’s proxy settings may block internet access or introduce leaks when a VPN connection is detected. Disabling proxies may resolve these issues.

A proxy server is an intermediary between your computer and the internet, often used to hide your real location and allow you to access websites that would otherwise be blocked. However, proxies do not offer the same privacy protections as a VPN. When you are connected to ExpressVPN, there is no need to run a proxy and the VPN connection at the same time.

Important: The steps below will not help you access online streaming services that are blocked in your region.

Note: These steps were written for Windows 10.

To disable proxies for Internet Explorer:

In your browser, click the Gear icon.

Click Internet options.

Click the Connections tab, then click LAN settings.

Under Proxy server, uncheck Use a proxy server for your LAN. Under Automatic configuration, uncheck Use automatic configuration script. Check Automatically detect settings.

Click OK > OK.

If you have followed these steps to disable the proxy settings in Internet Explorer but are still unable to connect to the internet, .

