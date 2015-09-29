Need connection help? Talk to a Human

Note: If you are connected to the internet but unable to access certain websites or online servers

If your device is connected to ExpressVPN but you cannot access the internet (i.e. you can’t browse ANY websites at all, including sites that you are able to access when ExpressVPN is not connected), follow these troubleshooting steps:

1. Download the latest version of ExpressVPN

To download the latest version of ExpressVPN

Quit the ExpressVPN app. Uninstall your app. Install and set up your ExpressVPN app

2. Connect to a different server location

Select a different ExpressVPN server location from the one your device was connected to before.

Connect to a different server location

If you can access the internet when connected to a different server location, there may be a temporary issue with the server location you originally selected. Please continue to use the internet in the meantime.

3. Change your VPN protocol

VPN protocols are the methods by which your device connects to a VPN server.

For the best experience, ExpressVPN recommends using the Automatic protocol option, which is selected by default.

If you are unable to connect to ExpressVPN with the Automatic protocol, we recommend that you can try the other protocols listed in the following order (if available):

Lightway OpenVPN – TCP OpenVPN – UDP IKEv2 L2TP/IPsec

Note: L2TP/IPsec provides weak security benefits and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations. ExpressVPN does not recommend using L2TP/IPsec unless absolutely necessary.

How to change the protocol

4. Adjust your proxy settings

Set your internet browser to “auto-detect proxy” or “no proxy”.

How to disable your proxy

5. Send in your ExpressVPN diagnostic information file

Your ExpressVPN diagnostic information file might reveal what is causing your connection to fail.

You can send it to the ExpressVPN Support Team directly to get specific solutions to your connection issue.

On Windows or Mac

Click the hamburger menu (≡) > Help & Support > Diagnostic Information. Click Contact Support. In the textbox, provide information on the issue you are having. Tick the checkbox that reads “Include details about recent connection errors or Include diagnostic information”. Wait for a response from the ExpressVPN Support Team via email.

On Android or iOS

Tap the Options or hamburger menu (≡) > Help & Support. Tap Email us or Contact Support. In the textbox, provide information on the issue you are having. Tap Send or Submit. Wait for a response from the ExpressVPN Support Team via email.

