If your device is connected to ExpressVPN but you cannot access the internet (i.e. you can’t browse ANY websites at all, including sites that you are able to access when ExpressVPN is not connected), follow these troubleshooting steps:
Jump to…
1. Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
2. Connect to another ExpressVPN server location
3. Change your VPN protocol
4. Adjust your proxy settings
5: Send in your ExpressVPN diagnostic information file
1. Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
To download the latest version of ExpressVPN,
- Quit the ExpressVPN app.
- Uninstall your app.
- Install and set up your ExpressVPN app
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
2. Connect to a different server location
Select a different ExpressVPN server location from the one your device was connected to before.
Connect to a different server location for…
- ExpressVPN Windows app
- ExpressVPN Mac app
- ExpressVPN iOS app
- ExpressVPN Android app
- ExpressVPN Linux app
If you can access the internet when connected to a different server location, there may be a temporary issue with the server location you originally selected. Please contact the ExpressVPN Support Team about the issue and continue to use the internet in the meantime.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for direct assistance.
3. Change your VPN protocol
VPN protocols are the methods by which your device connects to a VPN server.
For the best experience, ExpressVPN recommends using the Automatic protocol option, which is selected by default.
If you are unable to connect to ExpressVPN with the Automatic protocol, we recommend that you can try the other protocols listed in the following order (if available):
- Lightway
- OpenVPN – TCP
- OpenVPN – UDP
- IKEv2
- L2TP/IPsec
Note: L2TP/IPsec provides weak security benefits and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations. ExpressVPN does not recommend using L2TP/IPsec unless absolutely necessary.
How to change the protocol for the…
- ExpressVPN Windows app
- ExpressVPN Mac app
- ExpressVPN Android app
- ExpressVPN iOS app
- ExpressVPN Linux app
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for direct assistance.
4. Adjust your proxy settings
Set your internet browser to “auto-detect proxy” or “no proxy”.
How to disable your proxy for…
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for direct assistance.
5. Send in your ExpressVPN diagnostic information file
Your ExpressVPN diagnostic information file might reveal what is causing your connection to fail.
You can send it to the ExpressVPN Support Team directly to get specific solutions to your connection issue.
On Windows or Mac
- Click the hamburger menu (≡) > Help & Support > Diagnostic Information.
- Click Contact Support.
- In the textbox, provide information on the issue you are having.
- Tick the checkbox that reads “Include details about recent connection errors or Include diagnostic information”.
- Wait for a response from the ExpressVPN Support Team via email.
On Android or iOS
- Tap the Options or hamburger menu (≡) > Help & Support.
- Tap Email us or Contact Support.
- In the textbox, provide information on the issue you are having.
- Tap Send or Submit. Wait for a response from the ExpressVPN Support Team via email.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.