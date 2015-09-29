Last updated:

stuck need help
Need connection help?
Talk to a Human
connection help
Need connection help?
Talk to a Human
Note: If you are connected to the internet but unable to access certain websites or online servers, please contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for direct assistance.

If your device is connected to ExpressVPN but you cannot access the internet (i.e. you can’t browse ANY websites at all, including sites that you are able to access when ExpressVPN is not connected), follow these troubleshooting steps:

Jump to…

1. Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
2. Connect to another ExpressVPN server location
3. Change your VPN protocol
4. Adjust your proxy settings
5: Send in your ExpressVPN diagnostic information file

1. Download the latest version of ExpressVPN

To download the latest version of ExpressVPN,

  1. Quit the ExpressVPN app.
  2. Uninstall your app.
  3. Install and set up your ExpressVPN app

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

2. Connect to a different server location

Select a different ExpressVPN server location from the one your device was connected to before.

Connect to a different server location for…

If you can access the internet when connected to a different server location, there may be a temporary issue with the server location you originally selected. Please contact the ExpressVPN Support Team about the issue and continue to use the internet in the meantime.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for direct assistance.

Back to top

3. Change your VPN protocol

VPN protocols are the methods by which your device connects to a VPN server.

For the best experience, ExpressVPN recommends using the Automatic protocol option, which is selected by default.

If you are unable to connect to ExpressVPN with the Automatic protocol, we recommend that you can try the other protocols listed in the following order (if available):

  1. Lightway
  2. OpenVPN – TCP
  3. OpenVPN – UDP
  4. IKEv2
  5. L2TP/IPsec

Note: L2TP/IPsec provides weak security benefits and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations. ExpressVPN does not recommend using L2TP/IPsec unless absolutely necessary.

How to change the protocol for the…

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for direct assistance.

Back to top

4. Adjust your proxy settings

Set your internet browser to “auto-detect proxy” or “no proxy”.

How to disable your proxy for…

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for direct assistance.

Back to top

5. Send in your ExpressVPN diagnostic information file

Your ExpressVPN diagnostic information file might reveal what is causing your connection to fail.

You can send it to the ExpressVPN Support Team directly to get specific solutions to your connection issue.

On Windows or Mac

  1. Click the hamburger menu (≡) > Help & Support > Diagnostic Information.
  2. Click Contact Support.
  3. In the textbox, provide information on the issue you are having.
  4. Tick the checkbox that reads “Include details about recent connection errors or Include diagnostic information”.
  5. Wait for a response from the ExpressVPN Support Team via email.

On Android or iOS

  1. Tap the Options or hamburger menu (≡) > Help & Support.
  2. Tap Email us or Contact Support.
  3. In the textbox, provide information on the issue you are having.
  4. Tap Send or Submit. Wait for a response from the ExpressVPN Support Team via email.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

Was this article helpful?Yes No
Got it. Could you tell us more?
Submit Feedback