How to install a VPN on Oculus Quest 2

Installing ExpressVPN with SideQuest

ExpressVPN can be installed directly onto Oculus Quest 2 via the SideQuest app, which lets you download content onto your Quest. Simply download and install SideQuest on your computer, then install the ExpressVPN Android app or APK on your Oculus Quest 2.

Connect to a VPN router

Alternatively, you can connect your Oculus Quest 2 VR headset to a VPN-enabled router to achieve full VPN protection following a quick and easy installation process. If you’re based in the U.S., you can also get the ExpressVPN Aircove router with built-in^ VPN protection.