How to delete your Twitter account

These days, whenever there’s a breaking news story, you can bet someone’s tweeting about it.

With around several thousand tweets tweeted per second, it’s no surprise some users are overwhelmed by the sheer volume of content sent their way on a daily basis. For those who want some peace and a little more internet privacy by lessening their digital footprint, here’s how to permanently say goodbye to Twitter.

Note: You cannot retrieve your Twitter account after deactivating it. So think twice before proceeding!

Twitter’s privacy policy

Before you go out and share your life in 280-character increments, you should know a little more about Twitter and your privacy.

Twitter collects a host of information about you. This includes:

Basic account information: Your name, username, password, email address, and phone number.

Your name, username, password, email address, and phone number. Contact information: If you upload or sync your address book with Twitter, Twitter will have a copy of your contacts. And if you send the Twitter team an email, the contents and any contact information in the email could be retained by Twitter for future use.

If you upload or sync your address book with Twitter, Twitter will have a copy of your contacts. And if you send the Twitter team an email, the contents and any contact information in the email could be retained by Twitter for future use. Location information: If you share a tweet that publishes your physical location, Twitter will have access to this information too.

If you share a tweet that publishes your physical location, Twitter will have access to this information too. Payment information: If you complete a transaction through a service owned by Twitter, your payment information (card number, billing address, etc.) will be stored by Twitter. However, you do have the option of removing these at any time.

If you complete a transaction through a service owned by Twitter, your payment information (card number, billing address, etc.) will be stored by Twitter. However, you do have the option of removing these at any time. Links and cookies: Twitter may observe how you interact with links across its services and can use cookies to learn about your preferences. Twitter will also monitor the device, operating system, and web browser you use to access its services.

How does Twitter use my information?

After collecting your information, Twitter may use it in the following ways:

Advertising: Twitter’s services are supported by advertising. The information collected by Twitter will be used to show you targeted ads.

Twitter’s services are supported by advertising. The information collected by Twitter will be used to show you targeted ads. Sharing to third parties: Twitter does not disclose your information without your consent except in special circumstances. For example, it may have to share your information with law enforcement agencies if legally obligated or if the company is filing for bankruptcy or is involved in a merger, acquisition, reorganization, or sale of assets.

Is Twitter safe to use?

In a word, yes. But keep in mind Twitter’s own warning: What you share on Twitter may be viewed all around the world instantly. You are what you Tweet!

So remain alert, stay safe, and have fun. If you’d like to read more about Twitter and privacy, check out Twitter’s privacy policy here.

How to download your Twitter archive

In case you’re feeling sentimental, you can download your Twitter archive before deleting your account. Here’s how:

Go to twitter.com and Log In using your Twitter username and password.

After logging in, click More in the navigation menu on the left side of the Twitter home page, then click Settings and privacy from the drop-down menu.

In the Your account tab, click Download an archive of your data .

Verify your password in the pop-up window.

Verify your identity by clicking Send code to the email address and/or phone number attached to your Twitter account. Should you have neither, you will be redirected to the Account information page.

Enter the verification code sent to the relevant email address and/or phone number.

Click Request archive .

Once your archive is ready to download, you’ll either receive a notification via email or the Twitter app.

From settings , click Download archive under the Download an archive of your data section.

Alternatively, click Download in the notification email.

How to delete your Twitter account on desktop

This guide provides the steps for deactivating your Twitter account. If your account remains deactivated for over a 30 day period, it will be automatically deleted forever.

After logging in, click More in the navigation menu on the left side of the Twitter home page, then click Settings and privacy from the drop-down menu.

In the Your account tab, click Deactivate your account .

In the Deactivate your account tab, click Deactivate .

To finalize the deactivation process, enter your password then click Deactivate .

How to delete Twitter on Android or iPhone

Like with desktop, you can deactivate your account on your Android or iOS app. After 30 days, your account will be deleted.

Open Twitter on your Android or iPhone and login to your account. Tap your profile avatar on the top left corner of the screen then tap Settings and privacy . Tap Account . Tap Deactivate your account . Tap Deactivate . When prompted, enter your account password. Tap Deactivate. When prompted, tap Yes, deactivate.

