How to get a Switzerland IP address

The best way to get a Switzerland IP address is to use a VPN. Why? Connecting to the internet with a VPN enables you to change your IP address quickly and easily. Read on to see how it works.

What is a Swiss IP address?

An IP address is a unique number that identifies your device when you’re online. A Switzerland IP address is one assigned to a server in Switzerland. An IP address is expressed as a set of four numbers, with each number ranging from 0 - 255. An example address might be 123.45.6.78.

Switzerland has almost 27 million IP addresses assigned—some of the most common ranges are listed below.

Because your IP address is associated with your location and your internet service provider (ISP), changing your IP address with a VPN gives you more control over what apps and websites know about you, and makes you more anonymous online.

Use ExpressVPN’s IP address checker to find out what apps and websites can learn about you from your IP address.

How to get a Switzerland IP address

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN.

Step 2

Download the app for your device.

Step 3

Connect to a Switzerland VPN location.

Use a VPN to get a Switzerland IP address

A VPN reroutes your internet traffic through a VPN server in a country of your choice—like Switzerland—so apps and websites will think you are located in Switzerland.

How to use a VPN

With ultra-fast Swiss VPN servers, ExpressVPN makes it easy to get an IP address in Switzerland, or any of 105 countries around the world.

Why you need a VPN to get a Swiss IP address

A VPN will allow you to see all the geo-specific content you want, with the knowledge that the websites you visit are not collecting your personal IP address and other private information. Whether you're trying to access your Swiss bank account while on holiday or streaming the latest in Swiss TV, using a VPN to get a Switzerland IP address will ensure you have the access you need.

While internet freedoms are generally well protected in Switzerland, online privacy is not. A 2018 ruling requires that mobile and internet service providers (ISPs) retain user data for 6 months, which includes information like which websites you visit. If you value your digital privacy and anonymity, you should use a VPN for all your online activities and on all your devices.

Using a VPN also ensures that no third party can intercept your information while it’s being transmitted. A VPN is especially useful when you’re using a public Wi-Fi network, such as in hotels and airports while traveling or in cafes or co-working spaces while working remotely.

Need an IP address in a different country? ExpressVPN has servers in 105 countries, including the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and many more.

Why use ExpressVPN?

Switzerland server location

Get a Swiss IP address by selecting the "Switzerland" location in the ExpressVPN app.

Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect up to eight at once with a single subscription.

Lightning-fast speeds

Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality with a global network of 10-Gbps servers.

Unlimited bandwidth

ExpressVPN gives you unlimited VPN bandwidth so you can stream or game at optimal speeds.

Secure access anywhere

ExpressVPN uses best-in-class encryption, so you can safely access all the apps and services you need.

24-hour live chat support

Real humans are available 24/7 to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Download a Switzerland VPN for all your devices

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Samsung Smart TV. Get a Switzerland VPN APK for your Android devices, or download a Switzerland VPN app for iOS. You can even get a Switzerland VPN extension for Chrome.

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

FAQ: Getting a Switzerland IP address

ExpressVPN for all countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Switzerland or anywhere else in the world.

Get a Switzerland VPN risk-free

If you’re not 100% satisfied with ExpressVPN, you can cancel within 30 days to get a full refund.

