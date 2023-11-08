How to get a Switzerland IP address
The best way to get a Switzerland IP address is to use a VPN. Why? Connecting to the internet with a VPN enables you to change your IP address quickly and easily. Read on to see how it works.
What is a Swiss IP address?
An IP address is a unique number that identifies your device when you’re online. A Switzerland IP address is one assigned to a server in Switzerland. An IP address is expressed as a set of four numbers, with each number ranging from 0 - 255. An example address might be 123.45.6.78.
Switzerland has almost 27 million IP addresses assigned—some of the most common ranges are listed below.
|Beginning of IP address range
|End of IP address range
|Number assigned
57.22.0.0
57.29.255.255
524,288
57.48.0.0
57.64.255.255
1,114,112
57.8.0.0
57.20.255.255
851,968
85.0.0.0
85.7.255.255
524,288
Because your IP address is associated with your location and your internet service provider (ISP), changing your IP address with a VPN gives you more control over what apps and websites know about you, and makes you more anonymous online.
Use ExpressVPN’s IP address checker to find out what apps and websites can learn about you from your IP address.
How to get a Switzerland IP address
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to a Switzerland VPN location.
Use a VPN to get a Switzerland IP address
A VPN reroutes your internet traffic through a VPN server in a country of your choice—like Switzerland—so apps and websites will think you are located in Switzerland.
With ultra-fast Swiss VPN servers, ExpressVPN makes it easy to get an IP address in Switzerland, or any of 105 countries around the world.
Why you need a VPN to get a Swiss IP address
A VPN will allow you to see all the geo-specific content you want, with the knowledge that the websites you visit are not collecting your personal IP address and other private information. Whether you're trying to access your Swiss bank account while on holiday or streaming the latest in Swiss TV, using a VPN to get a Switzerland IP address will ensure you have the access you need.
While internet freedoms are generally well protected in Switzerland, online privacy is not. A 2018 ruling requires that mobile and internet service providers (ISPs) retain user data for 6 months, which includes information like which websites you visit. If you value your digital privacy and anonymity, you should use a VPN for all your online activities and on all your devices.
Using a VPN also ensures that no third party can intercept your information while it’s being transmitted. A VPN is especially useful when you’re using a public Wi-Fi network, such as in hotels and airports while traveling or in cafes or co-working spaces while working remotely.
Need an IP address in a different country? ExpressVPN has servers in 105 countries, including the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and many more.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Switzerland server location
Get a Swiss IP address by selecting the "Switzerland" location in the ExpressVPN app.
Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously
Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect up to eight at once with a single subscription.
Lightning-fast speeds
Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality with a global network of 10-Gbps servers.
Unlimited bandwidth
ExpressVPN gives you unlimited VPN bandwidth so you can stream or game at optimal speeds.
Secure access anywhere
ExpressVPN uses best-in-class encryption, so you can safely access all the apps and services you need.
Download a Switzerland VPN for all your devices
FAQ: Getting a Switzerland IP address
Are VPNs legal in Switzerland?
While the internet in Switzerland is becoming restrictive, the use of a VPN remains legal in the country.
How do I change my IP address to Switzerland?
Get a Switzerland IP address in 3 simple steps:
Download the appropriate app for your iOS, Android, PC, or Mac
Open ExpressVPN and select our Switzerland location
How can I get a Switzerland IP address on my phone?
What is the best VPN for a Switzerland IP address?
The best VPN to get a Switzerland IP address is ExpressVPN, with next-gen 10-Gbps servers and server locations in 105 countries around the world. Select the Switzerland VPN server location or let ExpressVPN’s Smart Location feature automatically choose the best server for your network.
Can I use a Switzerland proxy to change my IP address?
It is possible to use a proxy server to change your IP address to Switzerland—in fact, technically speaking, a VPN is a kind of proxy server.
But we don't recommend using a "free proxy" to get a Swiss IP address. Free proxy servers can be slow and even dangerous, with some monetizing your traffic by showing ads or injecting malware.
Instead, use a VPN like ExpressVPN to safely and reliably change your IP address to Switzerland.
Can I get a free Switzerland IP address?
It would be difficult to find a free method of getting an IP address in Switzerland that matches ExpressVPN’s speed, privacy levels, and customer service. You can, however, try us out risk-free by taking advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
ExpressVPN for all countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Switzerland or anywhere else in the world.
