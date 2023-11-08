A VPN will allow you to see all the geo-specific content you want, with the knowledge that the websites you visit are not collecting your personal IP address and other private information. Whether you're trying to access your Swiss bank account while on holiday or streaming the latest in Swiss TV, using a VPN to get a Switzerland IP address will ensure you have the access you need.

While internet freedoms are generally well protected in Switzerland, online privacy is not. A 2018 ruling requires that mobile and internet service providers (ISPs) retain user data for 6 months, which includes information like which websites you visit. If you value your digital privacy and anonymity, you should use a VPN for all your online activities and on all your devices.

Using a VPN also ensures that no third party can intercept your information while it’s being transmitted. A VPN is especially useful when you’re using a public Wi-Fi network, such as in hotels and airports while traveling or in cafes or co-working spaces while working remotely.

Need an IP address in a different country? ExpressVPN has servers in 105 countries, including the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and many more.