The world’s premier track and field athletes are ready to star in the 2023 Diamond League! The 2023 campaign began in Qatar on May 5 and is slated to end with the two-day Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, which runs from September 16-17. Each event features at least seven men’s and women’s competitions, with a season-high 32 (16 each) slated for the finale in the Beaver State. Next on the calendar is the Herculis EBS, which features 14 total events (eight men’s, six women’s) live from Stade Louis II in Fontvieille, Monaco, on Friday, July 21.
|Date
|May 5 – Sep 17, 2023
|Location
|Europe, Africa, Asia, North America
|Edition
|14th
|Events
|14
How to watch Diamond League 2023 online for free
You can safely and securely stream the biggest Diamond League events of the year in just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the service you want to watch, like the United Kingdom for BBC iPlayer or Australia for YouTube.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch.
- Tune in and enjoy!
BBC iPlayer
Price: Free
Channel: BBC
The BBC holds broadcasting rights for Diamond League events in the UK. You can catch the Diamond League live online via the BBC iPlayer and the mobile app. Note that you may need a UK postcode (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR) to successfully stream your favorite events!
YouTube
Price: Free
Country: Australia, Bhutan, Cambodia, France, Indonesia, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Myanmar, North Korea, Romania, Sri Lanka, Vietnam
You can live stream select Diamond League events on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel. Coverage is restricted in some areas, but should still be accessible from Australia, Japan, and the other countries above.
CBC
Price: Free
Country: Canada
CBC is one of Canada’s biggest broadcasters, and its online streaming service, CBC Gem, is a great way to stream on-demand news, entertainment, and lots of popular sports like the Diamond League and ice hockey. Check the schedule to see when you can watch Diamond League events live. CBC Gem has apps for smartphones and tablets if you want to watch on the go.
Where to watch live 2023 Diamond League events
SuperSport
Price: 699 ZAR/month
Country: South Africa
In South Africa, rugby fans can follow Diamond League events through SuperSport. Subscriptions start at 699 ZAR/month.
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: CNBC
YouTube TV includes CNBC, which offers full coverage of Diamond League events. Perhaps the best part of YouTube TV is you can pay through Google Play rather than needing a U.S. credit card! Free trials are available.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 75 USD/month and up
Channels: CNBC
DirecTV Stream is a popular streaming platform for sports fans, and its “Choice” package includes all CNBC, which will offer Diamond League events live. A five-day free trial is available.
Note: You may need to provide a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 90210, 10022) and a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to DirecTV Stream.
Fubo
Price: 75 USD and up
Channels: CNBC
To watch the Diamond League on Fubo, you’ll want to tune into CNBC via the Pro Plan. Good news: Fubo offers a 7-day free trial! Note that you may need a credit card issued from the country you’re trying to sign up from (U.S., Canada, Spain).
Peacock
Price: 5 USD/month
Using Peacock Premium, you can watch Diamond League events. Peacock costs 5 USD/month and offers plenty of other live sports events, including PGA Tour events and NFL Sunday Night Football simulcasts.
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Channels: CNBC
Sling TV is the cheapest option if you want to watch a Diamond League live stream (as well as plenty of other popular sporting events and channels). You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe. However, please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.
Hulu+ Live TV
Price: 70 USD/month
Channels: CNBC
Hulu does not offer a free trial, but its live TV package (which also comes bundled with both ESPN+ and Disney+) includes CNBC, which live streams Diamond League events.
2023 Diamond League schedule
Never miss a single Diamond League event by checking out the complete schedule below!
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|May 5
|Diamond League Meeting
|Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar
|May 28
|Meeting International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme de Rabat
|Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah, Rabat, Morocco
|June 2
|Golden Gala Pietro Mennea
|Stadio Luigi Ridolfi, Firenze, Italy
|June 9
|Meeting de Paris
|Stade Charléty, Paris, France
|June 15
|Bislett Games
|Bislett Stadion, Oslo
|June 29-30
|Athletissima
|Stade Olympique de la Pontaise, Lausanne, Switzerland
|July 2
|BAUHAUS-Galan
|Olympiastadion, Stockholm, Sweden
|July 16
|Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial
|Stadion Śląski, Chorzów, Poland
|July 21
|Herculis
|Stade Louis II, Monaco
|July 23
|London Diamond League
|Olympic Stadium, London, England
|August 31
|Weltklasse
|Letzigrund, Zürich, Switzerland
|September 2
|Shenzhen Diamond League
|Bao’an Stadium, Shenzhen, China
|September 8
|Memorial van Damme
|Boudewijnstadion, Brussels, Belgium
|September 16-17
|Prefontaine Classic
|Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S.
Who are the top athletes in the 2023 Diamond League?
Former LSU Lady Tigers star Sha’Carri Richardson headlines the Diamond League participants in 2023. Richardson won the 100-meter race in Doha, Qatar, in May with a new meeting record of 10.76 seconds.
Richardson joins West Africa‘s Marie-Josée Ta Lou and Kenya‘s Mary Moraa among the female standouts. Notable names among the Diamond League male runners include South Africa‘s Akani Simbine, Norway‘s Jakob Ingebrigtsen, and Morocco‘s Soufiane El.
What is the prize money for the Diamond League?
Every Diamond League event is obligated to offer 60,000 USD in prize money, and the winner of each meeting gets 10,000 USD.
FAQ: About 2023 Diamond League live streams
How can I watch the Diamond League in the U.S.?
U.S. viewers can tune into Diamond Leagues matches on CNBC (we suggest using YouTube TV, Fubo, or DirecTV Stream, all of which offer free trials) or Peacock.
Can I watch the Diamond League in Canada?
CBC Gem will offer free live English-language streams of Diamond League events for those in Canada.
Is the Diamond League on TV in Australia?
Australian viewers looking to watch Diamond League events can stream the events for free on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube’s channel.
Is the Diamond League on free-to-air TV?
Select Diamond League events will be available on free-to-air TV in the U.S. through NBC.
How many events are in the Diamond League?
The 2023 Diamond League season features 14 total events, beginning with the Diamond League Meeting (May 5, Qatar) and concluding with the Prefontaine Classic (September 16-17, Oregon).
