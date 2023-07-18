The world’s premier track and field athletes are ready to star in the 2023 Diamond League! The 2023 campaign began in Qatar on May 5 and is slated to end with the two-day Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, which runs from September 16-17. Each event features at least seven men’s and women’s competitions, with a season-high 32 (16 each) slated for the finale in the Beaver State. Next on the calendar is the Herculis EBS, which features 14 total events (eight men’s, six women’s) live from Stade Louis II in Fontvieille, Monaco, on Friday, July 21.

Date May 5 – Sep 17, 2023 Location Europe, Africa, Asia, North America Edition 14th Events 14

How to watch Diamond League 2023 online for free

You can safely and securely stream the biggest Diamond League events of the year in just a few simple steps:

BBC iPlayer

Price: Free

Channel: BBC

The BBC holds broadcasting rights for Diamond League events in the UK. You can catch the Diamond League live online via the BBC iPlayer and the mobile app. Note that you may need a UK postcode (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR) to successfully stream your favorite events!

YouTube

Price: Free

Country: Australia, Bhutan, Cambodia, France, Indonesia, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Myanmar, North Korea, Romania, Sri Lanka, Vietnam

You can live stream select Diamond League events on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel. Coverage is restricted in some areas, but should still be accessible from Australia, Japan, and the other countries above.

CBC

Price: Free

Country: Canada

CBC is one of Canada’s biggest broadcasters, and its online streaming service, CBC Gem, is a great way to stream on-demand news, entertainment, and lots of popular sports like the Diamond League and ice hockey. Check the schedule to see when you can watch Diamond League events live. CBC Gem has apps for smartphones and tablets if you want to watch on the go.

Where to watch live 2023 Diamond League events

SuperSport

Price: 699 ZAR/month

Country: South Africa

In South Africa, rugby fans can follow Diamond League events through SuperSport. Subscriptions start at 699 ZAR/month.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: CNBC

YouTube TV includes CNBC, which offers full coverage of Diamond League events. Perhaps the best part of YouTube TV is you can pay through Google Play rather than needing a U.S. credit card! Free trials are available.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 75 USD/month and up

Channels: CNBC

DirecTV Stream is a popular streaming platform for sports fans, and its “Choice” package includes all CNBC, which will offer Diamond League events live. A five-day free trial is available.

Note: You may need to provide a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 90210, 10022) and a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to DirecTV Stream.

Fubo

Price: 75 USD and up

Channels: CNBC

To watch the Diamond League on Fubo, you’ll want to tune into CNBC via the Pro Plan. Good news: Fubo offers a 7-day free trial! Note that you may need a credit card issued from the country you’re trying to sign up from (U.S., Canada, Spain).

Peacock

Price: 5 USD/month

Using Peacock Premium, you can watch Diamond League events. Peacock costs 5 USD/month and offers plenty of other live sports events, including PGA Tour events and NFL Sunday Night Football simulcasts.

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: CNBC

Sling TV is the cheapest option if you want to watch a Diamond League live stream (as well as plenty of other popular sporting events and channels). You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe. However, please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Hulu+ Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month

Channels: CNBC

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but its live TV package (which also comes bundled with both ESPN+ and Disney+) includes CNBC, which live streams Diamond League events.

2023 Diamond League schedule

Never miss a single Diamond League event by checking out the complete schedule below!

Date Event Venue May 5 Diamond League Meeting Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar May 28 Meeting International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme de Rabat Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah, Rabat, Morocco June 2 Golden Gala Pietro Mennea Stadio Luigi Ridolfi, Firenze, Italy June 9 Meeting de Paris Stade Charléty, Paris, France June 15 Bislett Games Bislett Stadion, Oslo June 29-30 Athletissima Stade Olympique de la Pontaise, Lausanne, Switzerland July 2 BAUHAUS-Galan Olympiastadion, Stockholm, Sweden July 16 Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial Stadion Śląski, Chorzów, Poland July 21 Herculis Stade Louis II, Monaco July 23 London Diamond League Olympic Stadium, London, England August 31 Weltklasse Letzigrund, Zürich, Switzerland September 2 Shenzhen Diamond League Bao’an Stadium, Shenzhen, China September 8 Memorial van Damme Boudewijnstadion, Brussels, Belgium September 16-17 Prefontaine Classic Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S.

Who are the top athletes in the 2023 Diamond League?

Former LSU Lady Tigers star Sha’Carri Richardson headlines the Diamond League participants in 2023. Richardson won the 100-meter race in Doha, Qatar, in May with a new meeting record of 10.76 seconds.

Richardson joins West Africa‘s Marie-Josée Ta Lou and Kenya‘s Mary Moraa among the female standouts. Notable names among the Diamond League male runners include South Africa‘s Akani Simbine, Norway‘s Jakob Ingebrigtsen, and Morocco‘s Soufiane El.

What is the prize money for the Diamond League?

Every Diamond League event is obligated to offer 60,000 USD in prize money, and the winner of each meeting gets 10,000 USD.

