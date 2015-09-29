Need connection help? Talk to a Human

Need connection help? Talk to a Human

Use these troubleshooting steps if you cannot connect to ExpressVPN or if your app is showing you an error message that says “Unable to Connect.”

Important: If you can connect to a server location but cannot access certain websites or online servers, please .

Troubleshooting steps

After each step, check if the problem is resolved.

You can also .

1. Make sure your internet connection is active

To test whether your internet connection is active, disconnect from ExpressVPN and see if you can access the website.

If you are able to access the internet while disconnected from ExpressVPN, move on to the next step.

If you are unable to access the internet even when disconnected from ExpressVPN, you will need to check your internet connection. For Windows users, please follow this guide to restoring your Windows internet connection.

Need help? .

Back to top

2. Download the latest version of ExpressVPN

To download the latest version of ExpressVPN,

Quit the ExpressVPN app. Uninstall your app. Install and set up your ExpressVPN app

Need help? .

Back to top

3. Connect to another ExpressVPN Location

If you can access the internet when disconnected from ExpressVPN but cannot connect to an ExpressVPN server location, choose a different server location from the list of locations.

You can also consult this guide to choosing the best server location for your needs.

Connect to a different server location for…

Need help? .

Back to top

4. Disable your firewall, antivirus, or anti-spyware program

Your VPN connection might be blocked by a firewall, antivirus, or anti-spyware program.

To test this, disable these programs and see if you can connect the ExpressVPN. If you are able to connect to ExpressVPN, do one of the following:

If you know how to configure the program that is blocking the connection, configure it to allow ExpressVPN. Depending on the program, you may need to do one of the following (consult the instructions for your firewall, antivirus, or anti-spyware program for details): Change the security level from High to Medium Grant an exception to ExpressVPN or to UDP ports 1194-1204

Try uninstalling and reinstalling both the firewall/antivirus/anti-spyware program and the ExpressVPN app in this order: Uninstall ExpressVPN. Uninstall the program that is blocking the VPN connection. Install ExpressVPN. Install the program that is blocking the VPN connection.



Need help? .

Back to top

5. Change your VPN protocol

VPN protocols are the methods by which your device connects to a VPN server.

For the best experience, ExpressVPN recommends using the Automatic protocol option, which is selected by default.

If you are unable to connect to ExpressVPN with the Automatic protocol, we recommend that you can try the other protocols listed in the following order (if available):

Lightway OpenVPN – TCP OpenVPN – UDP IKEv2 L2TP/IPsec

Note: L2TP/IPsec provides weak security benefits and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations. ExpressVPN does not recommend using L2TP/IPsec unless absolutely necessary.

How to change the protocol for the…

Need help? .

Back to top

6. Send in your ExpressVPN diagnostic information file

Your ExpressVPN diagnostic information file might reveal what is causing your connection to fail.

You can send it to the ExpressVPN Support Team directly to get specific solutions to your connection issue.

On Windows or Mac

Click the hamburger menu (≡) > Help & Support > Diagnostic Information. Click Contact Support. In the textbox, provide information on the issue you are having. Tick the checkbox that reads “Include details about recent connection errors or Include diagnostic information”. Wait for a response from the ExpressVPN Support Team via email.

On Android or iOS

Tap the Options or hamburger menu (≡) > Help & Support. Tap Email us or Contact Support. In the textbox, provide information on the issue you are having. Tap Send or Submit. Wait for a response from the ExpressVPN Support Team via email.

Need help? .

Back to top

7. Resolve the errors in your diagnostic information file

Are you tech-savvy? Find out what the error messages mean and resolve the issue yourself.

Need help? .

Back to top

8. Cannot connect on router

If you have problems with your router or with the ExpressVPN app for routers, it is best to .

Need help? .

Back to top