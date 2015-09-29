Use these troubleshooting steps if you cannot connect to ExpressVPN or if your app is showing you an error message that says “Unable to Connect.”
Troubleshooting steps
After each step, check if the problem is resolved.
You can also contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
- Make sure your internet connection is active
- Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
- Connect to another ExpressVPN server location
- Disable your firewall, antivirus, or anti-spyware program
- Change your VPN protocol
- Send in your ExpressVPN diagnostic information file
- Resolve the errors in your diagnostic information file
- Cannot connect on router
1. Make sure your internet connection is active
To test whether your internet connection is active, disconnect from ExpressVPN and see if you can access the website.
If you are able to access the internet while disconnected from ExpressVPN, move on to the next step.
If you are unable to access the internet even when disconnected from ExpressVPN, you will need to check your internet connection. For Windows users, please follow this guide to restoring your Windows internet connection.
2. Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
To download the latest version of ExpressVPN,
- Quit the ExpressVPN app.
- Uninstall your app.
- Install and set up your ExpressVPN app
3. Connect to another ExpressVPN Location
If you can access the internet when disconnected from ExpressVPN but cannot connect to an ExpressVPN server location, choose a different server location from the list of locations.
You can also consult this guide to choosing the best server location for your needs.
Connect to a different server location for…
- ExpressVPN Windows app
- ExpressVPN Mac app
- ExpressVPN iOS app
- ExpressVPN Android app
- ExpressVPN Linux app
4. Disable your firewall, antivirus, or anti-spyware program
Your VPN connection might be blocked by a firewall, antivirus, or anti-spyware program.
To test this, disable these programs and see if you can connect the ExpressVPN. If you are able to connect to ExpressVPN, do one of the following:
- If you know how to configure the program that is blocking the connection, configure it to allow ExpressVPN. Depending on the program, you may need to do one of the following (consult the instructions for your firewall, antivirus, or anti-spyware program for details):
- Change the security level from High to Medium
- Grant an exception to ExpressVPN or to UDP ports 1194-1204
- Try uninstalling and reinstalling both the firewall/antivirus/anti-spyware program and the ExpressVPN app in this order:
- Uninstall ExpressVPN.
- Uninstall the program that is blocking the VPN connection.
- Install ExpressVPN.
- Install the program that is blocking the VPN connection.
5. Change your VPN protocol
VPN protocols are the methods by which your device connects to a VPN server.
For the best experience, ExpressVPN recommends using the Automatic protocol option, which is selected by default.
If you are unable to connect to ExpressVPN with the Automatic protocol, we recommend that you can try the other protocols listed in the following order (if available):
- Lightway
- OpenVPN – TCP
- OpenVPN – UDP
- IKEv2
- L2TP/IPsec
Note: L2TP/IPsec provides weak security benefits and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations. ExpressVPN does not recommend using L2TP/IPsec unless absolutely necessary.
How to change the protocol for the…
- ExpressVPN Windows app
- ExpressVPN Mac app
- ExpressVPN Android app
- ExpressVPN iOS app
- ExpressVPN Linux app
6. Send in your ExpressVPN diagnostic information file
Your ExpressVPN diagnostic information file might reveal what is causing your connection to fail.
You can send it to the ExpressVPN Support Team directly to get specific solutions to your connection issue.
On Windows or Mac
- Click the hamburger menu (≡) > Help & Support > Diagnostic Information.
- Click Contact Support.
- In the textbox, provide information on the issue you are having.
- Tick the checkbox that reads “Include details about recent connection errors or Include diagnostic information”.
- Wait for a response from the ExpressVPN Support Team via email.
On Android or iOS
- Tap the Options or hamburger menu (≡) > Help & Support.
- Tap Email us or Contact Support.
- In the textbox, provide information on the issue you are having.
- Tap Send or Submit. Wait for a response from the ExpressVPN Support Team via email.
7. Resolve the errors in your diagnostic information file
Are you tech-savvy? Find out what the error messages mean and resolve the issue yourself.
8. Cannot connect on router
If you have problems with your router or with the ExpressVPN app for routers, it is best to contact the ExpressVPN Support Team via live chat.
