ExpressVPN has released a new app interface. If your app interface does not match what is shown below, update your ExpressVPN app

If you are connecting to a server location, you might see your connection progress stuck at halfway for an extended period of time:

If you see this happening:

If you’re in a location with known VPN connectivity issues, wait around 30 seconds for the connection to complete. If that does not work, try connecting to a different location. Disconnect ExpressVPN on your device and try to access the internet. If you encounter connection problems while disconnected from the VPN, the problem is with the underlying internet connection you are using. Exit (or quit) ExpressVPN on your device and then reopen the app. Try to connect to a different server location after relaunching the app. If you are able to connect to a different location, try connecting to the original location again. If you encounter a problem, there might be a problem with the original location you tried connecting to. Restart your device and relaunch ExpressVPN. Try to connect to a different server location after relaunching the app. If you are able to connect to a different location, try connecting to the original location again. If you encounter a problem, there might be a problem with the original location you tried connecting to. Sign in to your ExpressVPN account, select Set Up ExpressVPN to download the latest version of ExpressVPN. Next, set up your ExpressVPN app and then connect to a server location. Check if your license has expired. For help, see this guide on reactivating an expired license or subscription.

