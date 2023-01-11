Can’t get enough of Love Island? We get it, neither can we! The hotly anticipated return of the UK’s Winter Love Island is just around the corner on January 16, 2023!

Strap in, grab your drink of choice (for our Love Island UK bingo game, below), and enjoy a sunny reprieve from the winter cold as the sexy singletons frolic at a luxurious villa in South Africa. Want to stay extra secure while streaming? Use a VPN app.

But did you know there’s a whole host of international spin-offs waiting for you to binge on? Find out where you can watch Love Island (UK) and its international spin-offs in your country:

United Kingdom

In the UK, you can watch Love Island (UK), Winter Love Island (UK), Love Island USA, and Love Island Australia on ITV, which is free.

How to Watch Love Island UK

Australia

In Australia, you can watch:

Love Island Australia on 9Now for FREE

Love Island (UK) on 9Now

Love Island USA on 9Now and Foxtel

United States

In the U.S., you can watch:

Love Island USA (Seasons 1-3) on Paramount+

Love Island USA (Season 4) on Peacock

Love Island (UK) on Hulu (all previous seasons) and Paramount+ (select seasons)

Love Island Australia on Hulu

Italy

In Italy, you can watch:

Love Island Italia on Real Time Italia and Discovery+

France

In France, you can watch:

Love Island France on Amazon Prime Video France

Love Island (UK) on 6play (select seasons, free)

Love Island USA on Canal+ (select seasons)

Germany

In Germany, you can watch:

Love Island – Heiße Flirts & wahre Liebe on RTL+ (TVNOW) , which is free

Love Island (UK) on RTL+ (TVNOW)

Spain

In Spain, you can watch:

Love Island España on Neox

Love Island (USA) on Atresplayer (select seasons, free)

Canada

In Canada, you can watch:

L’île de l’amour on TVA (in Montreal)

Love Island (UK) on Crave and Hayu

Love Island USA on CTV (select seasons) and Hayu (select seasons)

Love Island Australia on Hayu (select seasons)

Netherlands

In the Netherlands, you can watch Love Island Netherlands, Love Island (UK), and Love Island USA on Videoland.

Read more: All the best reality TV shows to stream in 2023

Play our ‘Love Island (UK)’ bingo card!

Grab your friends for viewing parties of the new season of the original, most beloved Love Island. As single British celebrities try to find love in a villa, watch out for recurring phrases you’re likely to hear yet again.

Read more: Where to watch The Bachelor Season 27 in 2023