Best sports streaming services for 2022

If you’re a fan, you know that the selection of sports streaming services has exploded in recent years. Options like ESPN+, Peacock, and more have given sports fans the ability to tune in to whatever game, fight, or event in an instant.

The only downside? The long list of streaming options can be overwhelming.

To help you, we’ve created this comprehensive guide to our favorite streaming services along with info on free trials, price, and more to help minimize decision fatigue. The services listed all include multiple sports. If you’d prefer to stream a single league, you can sign up for NFL Game Pass, NBA League Pass, NHL.TV, and similar services to suit your needs.

[Our stream sports newsletter keeps you up to date on coming events and how to stream them. Sign up for the newsletter at our Stream Sports page.]

How to find the right sports streaming service

The “best” sports streaming service differs from one sports fan to another. But, there are some considerations most sports fans take note of before subscribing:

Reasonable pricing

Number of sports channels

High-speed, clear streaming

Easy-to-use site or app

11 best streaming services for sports (2022)

Prices and details are accurate as of February 2022.

ESPN+ provides a smorgasbord of live sports at an affordable price, and it comes with interesting add-ons. Not only does it give access to premium articles on ESPN’s website and ESPN+ original shows, but you can also bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for 12.99/month.

This service is absolutely essential if you’re a big UFC fan because it gives you access to Fight Night broadcasts as well as prelims for major PPC cards. It also sprinkles in games from MLB, NHL, MLS, and Serie A as well as some boxing. While ESPN+ isn’t the best individual source for any sport in particular, with the exception of UFC, the breadth of its offerings is impressive.

One important caveat, however: ESPN+ does not carry all the programming available on the ESPN cable channels. If you want to watch something on ESPN, you will want to consider one of the cord-cutting services below, such as fuboTV or Hulu + Live TV.

Starting price – 6.99 USD/month

– 69.99 USD/year Free trial None Sports coverage MLB, NHL, UFC, PGA Tour, Bundesliga, and more Package bundles available Bundle with Disney+ and Hulu for 13.99 USD/month 4k Live streams Available for selected content DVR storage and retention None Concurrent streams Three simultaneous streams Apps and streaming devices Various mobile devices, smart TVs and streaming devices as well as video game consoles On-demand movies and TV shows Yes Cancel anytime Yes

We don’t tend to think of Peacock as a platform for sports, but the NBC vehicle brings value beyond rewatching The Office for the 14th time. Not only is Peacock an excellent choice for streaming the English Premier League (EPL), but it also broadcasts some of the world’s biggest international sports events.

Starting price – 4.99 USD/month

– Premium Plus: 9.99 USD/month Free trial 7 days Sports coverage NFL, English Premier League, and more Package bundles available None 4k Live streams None DVR storage and retention None Concurrent streams Three simultaneous streams Apps and streaming devices Various mobile devices, smart TVs, and streaming devices, as well as video game consoles On-demand movies and TV shows Yes Cancel anytime Yes

This global streaming service has different rights depending on your location, but its offerings in Canada are particularly appealing. DAZN Canada carries all NFL games, as well as Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, and Serie A. That’s a pretty good rights roster, and it comes with an extensive free trial.

DAZN also provides an impressive collection of international sports like rugby, cricket, handball, KHL hockey, and more.

Starting price – 20 CAD/month Free trial 30 days Sports coverage Boxing, Premier League, Serie A, and more Package bundles available None 4k Live Streams None DVR storage and retention None Concurrent streams Up to five concurrent streams Apps and streaming devices Various mobile devices, smart TVs, and streaming devices, as well as video game consoles On-demand movies and TV shows Mostly sports documentaries Cancel anytime Yes

YouTube TV doesn’t have specific sports rights but rather carries channels like ESPN and FS1 that are consistently showing live sports. With those channels, it’s easy to find NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL games on YouTube TV on any given night, and they provide a full directory of sports shows you can see with their service.

Because of the high price, YouTube TV is best used as an alternative to cable for someone who still wants the kind of sprawling entertainment options cable provides.

Starting price – 65 USD/month Free trial 5 days NFL, MLB, NBA, and more NFL, MLB, NBA, and more Package bundles available Premium networks; Sports Plus bundle with NFL Redzone, Fox Soccer Plus, and more 4k Live streams Yes; add on 20 USD/month for 4K Plus DVR storage and retention Yes Concurrent streams Three simultaneous streams Apps and streaming devices Various mobile devices, smart TVs, and streaming devices, as well as video game consoles On-demand movies and TV shows Yes Cancel anytime Yes

FuboTV is a good choice for people with an interest in a wide range of international sports, as well as Spanish speakers.

While fuboTV is a similar service to YouTube TV, it has a slightly more international flavor. For example, with fuboTV, you get beIN sports, which will give you your fill of soccer and rugby, whereas YouTube TV has some North American channels fuboTV doesn’t feature like NBC Sports. A significant differentiator for this service is its Latino Quarterly package, which gives you 32 Spanish-language channels for 24.99 USD/month.

Starting price – Starter: 64.99 USD/month

– Pro: 69.99 USD/month

– Elite: 79.99 USD/month

– Latino: 33 USD/month Free trial 7 days Sports coverage Soccer, football, MLB, and more Package bundles available Channel quantities differ by subscription tier 4k Live streams Available for selected content DVR storage and retention Yes Concurrent streams 3-10 concurrent streams, differing by subscription tier Apps and streaming devices Various mobile devices, smart TVs, and streaming devices, as well as video game consoles On-demand movies and TV shows Yes Cancel anytime Yes

Sling TV

Sling TV is similar to YouTube TV but with significantly fewer channels—and as a result a far lower price. There are two options with the varying utility to sports fans.

If you go with Sling TV Blue, you’ll get NFL Network and FS1, whereas Sling TV Orange’s flagship sports channel is ESPN. Both versions included TNT, which is a boon to NBA fans.

Starting price – Orange or Blue: 35 USD/month

– Orange & Blue: 50 USD/month Free trial 3 days Sports coverage NFL, NBA, golf, and more Package bundles available Sling Extras allow you to add on additional channels 4k Live streams Yes DVR storage and retention Yes Concurrent streams 1-4 concurrent streams, differing by subscription tier Apps and streaming devices Various mobile devices, smart TVs, and streaming devices, as well as video game consoles On-demand movies and TV shows Yes Cancel anytime Yes

DirecTV Stream

Formerly AT&T TV, DirecTV Stream is a live TV streaming service with multiple subscription tiers.

The lowest tier, the Entertainment Package, has 80 channels for a monthly base price of 69.99 USD. The package includes ESPN 1, Fox Sports 1, and streams for regional sports alongside other lifestyle channels.

Sports fans might want to consider the Premier Package that includes ESPN 1 and 2, Fox Sports 1 and 2, and other regional sports channels for 149.99 USD/month.

Starting price – Entertainment: 69.99 USD/month

– Choice: 89.99 USD/month

– Ultimate: 104.99 USD/month

– Premier: 149.99 USD.month Free trial None Sports coverage NFL, NBA, MLB, and more Package bundles available Add-ons like HBO Max, Prime Video, and Netflix are available 4k Live streams Yes DVR storage and retention Yes Concurrent streams Up to three devices Apps and streaming devices Various mobile devices, smart TVs, and streaming devices, as well as video game consoles On-demand movies and TV shows Yes Cancel anytime Yes

Paramount+

Paramount+ is a streaming service owned by the CBS and Viacom Entertainment Group.

Beyond TV shows from CBS, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon, Paramount+ also streams movies from Paramount Pictures.

Sports fans can look forward to watching the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and NFL on the platform. Paramount+ will also screen several soccer events like the National Women’s League, Brazilian Serie A, and the PGA Tour.

Starting price – 4.99 USD/month

– Ad free: 9.99 USD/month Free trial 7 days Sports coverage NFL, UEFA, Serie A, and more Package bundles available Add-on Showtime channel 4k Live streams Yes DVR storage and retention No Concurrent streams Up to three devices Apps and streaming devices Various mobile devices, smart TVs, and streaming devices, as well as video game consoles On-demand movies and TV shows Yes Cancel anytime Yes

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is best known for its original productions, international movies, and TV shows but, in addition to on-demand content, Prime Video will also stream Thursday Night Football.

Football fans will need to subscribe to Prime Video in addition to one other NFL streaming service. Amazon has also mentioned it would stream 16 regular-season WNBA games.

Fans of the MLB, NBA, and PGA can add on specific channels to their Prime Video subscription.

Starting price – 8.99 USD/month for just Prime Video

– 12.99 USD/month for Amazon Prime (includes other Amazon services) Free Trial 30 days Sports coverage NFL, WNBA Package bundles available Add-on 4k Live streams Yes DVR storage and retention No Concurrent streams Up to three devices Apps and streaming devices Various mobile devices, smart TVs, and streaming devices, as well as video game consoles On-demand movies and TV shows Yes Cancel anytime Yes

Discovery+

Discovery+ in the UK streams sports from channels like Mototrend, Eurosport 1, and Eurosport 2. Unfortunately, the platform seems to only serve sports channels to residents in the UK and not anywhere else in the world.

Sports fans can catch live footage of La Vuelta cycling races, Australia Open tennis, and motorsports. Besides sports, Discovery+ also streams TV shows, original productions, and international films.

Starting price – 4.99 GBP/month

– Ad-free: 6.99 GBP/month Free trial 7 days Sports coverage Motorsport, tennis, cycling, and more Package bundles available None 4k Live streams Available for selected content DVR storage and retention None Concurrent streams Up to five devices Apps and streaming devices Various mobile devices, smart TVs, and streaming devices, as well as video game consoles On-demand movies and TV shows Yes Cancel anytime Yes

Hotstar

Hotstar is the premier streaming service for India. The platform streams the hottest TV shows, movies, and sports. In 2019, Hotstar was integrated with Disney+ and now streams some of Disney’s extensive content.

Unfortunately, Hotstar has been discontinued in the U.S. in favor of Disney+’s partnership with Hulu and ESPN+.

Still, sports fans outside of the U.S. can tune in to cricket, kabaddi, and other regional and international sporting matches.

Starting price – Super: 899 INR/year

– Premium: 1499 INR/year Free trial 30 days Sports coverage Cricket, football, kabaddi, and more Package bundles available None 4k Live streams Available for selected content DVR storage and retention Yes Concurrent streams Up to four devices for a premium account Apps and streaming devices Various mobile devices, smart TVs, and streaming devices, as well as video game consoles On-demand movies and TV shows Yes Cancel anytime Yes

What sports streaming services do you need?

Before picking a sports streaming service, think about the sports you want to watch. Here’s a quick TL;DR for you:

Sport Channel NFL Hulu, DAZN, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Peacock, Amazon Prime MLB YouTube TV, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Amazon Prime NBA Amazon Prime, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV Soccer Peacock, YouTube TV, Paramount+, fuboTV, DAZN Golf Sling TV, Paramount+, Amazon Prime

What is the cheapest live-streaming service?

The most affordable live-sports streaming services available in the U.S. are Peacock and Paramount+. At 4.99 USD/month, both services offer streams for the NFL, soccer, and other sports.

FAQ

Is there a streaming service for all sports?

There isn’t a streaming service that covers all sports. There are streaming services like Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV that showcase a variety of sports across different channels.

What websites stream live sports for free?

Most streaming services do require a paid subscription, but many offer free trials. And if you are already paying for a cable subscription and just want a way to stream on the go, those cable credentials will usually unlock any network’s web streams and apps at no additional cost to you.

There are mirror sites and pirate streams available for some events, but the experience is generally unreliable and painful, so we don’t recommend them.

Can I watch sports on Netflix?

Netflix does not stream sports live. However, the platform does have an extensive selection of sports documentaries and films.