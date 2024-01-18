Best VPN for Taipei in 2024
- Connect to servers in Taipei
- Shield your IP address from your ISP
- Avoid intrusive ads with bonus security features
- Use on 8 devices simultaneously
Best Taiwan VPN
Why use a Taipei VPN
Game online securely
Connect to VPN servers for Taipei when you play popular games such as Mobile Legends, Genshin Impact, Pokémon Go, and more. Secure your device by masking your IP to avoid DDoS attacks and reduce ping and lag by connecting to VPN servers in any of 105 countries.
Stay private on public Wi-Fi
Using the internet over unsecured Wi-Fi networks puts you at risk of certain types of cyberattacks and other criminal acts. Whether you're traveling around Taiwan, attending university in Taipei, or using the free public Wi-Fi on the metro and around the city, you should always protect your data by using a VPN when you connect to public or shared Wi-Fi networks.
Shop online safely
Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift on Shopee or booking your next holiday on Klook, using a VPN can help you find the best prices and discounts while ensuring your online security.
No activity logs
ExpressVPN does not collect activity logs or connection logs from our customers, and our TrustedServer technology has been engineered from the ground up never to store personal information.
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
How to get a VPN for Taipei in 3 steps
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to our Taiwan VPN server location to get a Taipei IP address.
Use a VPN to get a Taiwan IP address
Get a Taiwan IP address by connecting to VPN servers for Taiwan.
ExpressVPN uses ultra-fast servers to reroute your internet traffic through a server for a country of your choice, like Taiwan. This process assigns you a new IP address, making it appear as though you're browsing from that location. Whether you choose Taiwan or any of 105 available countries, ExpressVPN ensures your real IP address stays hidden.
Download a VPN app for all your devices
A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Need a VPN for multiple devices ? Set up ExpressVPN on everything you own, and use it on eight at the same time.
Can I use a free VPN for Taipei?
Although there are some free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. It pays to remember the mantra: “If you aren’t paying for the product, you are the product.”
In addition to privacy concerns around your personal data, most free VPNs have limited networks, so you may not find a server for the location you need. They are also known to cap data and limit speeds, leading to a less-than-ideal online experience.
To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 105 countries. Our global network of 10-Gbps servers means you’ll experience unlimited bandwidth and blazing-fast speeds. We’re also leading the way with post-quantum protection and other advanced protection features, such as our Threat Manager app and ad blocker feature.
FAQ: Using a Taipei VPN
The cost of a Taipei VPN depends on the quality of service. A premium VPN like ExpressVPN—with ultra-fast 10-Gbps servers, best-in-class privacy and security, and 24/7 live chat support—might cost a little more, but it's cheaper than the cost of not being protected.
If you're looking for a free Taipei VPN, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee. You'll get all the premium features of ExpressVPN but with the option to get your money back within 30 days if you're not satisfied for any reason. It's like a free VPN trial, but better.
Yes, VPNs are legal in Taipei and in Taiwan in general.
Yes, using a VPN is the safest way to be online, wherever you are. It shields your online activity from your ISP, Wi-Fi providers, governments, and other third parties. This helps reduce targeted ads and stops others from profiting off your browsing history.
The best VPN for Taipei is ExpressVPN, with next-gen 10-Gbps servers and server locations in 105 countries around the world. Select the Taiwan VPN server location to get a Taipei IP address, or let ExpressVPN’s Smart Location feature automatically choose the best server for your network.
ExpressVPN for other countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Taipei or anywhere else in the world.
