Taipei

Best VPN for Taipei in 2024

  • Connect to servers in Taipei
  • Shield your IP address from your ISP
  • Avoid intrusive ads with bonus security features
  • Use on 8 devices simultaneously
Best Taiwan VPN

Why use a Taipei VPN

Encrypt your connection: Numbers replaced by random characters on a screen in the light, signifying encryption.

Game online securely

Connect to VPN servers for Taipei when you play popular games such as Mobile Legends, Genshin Impact, Pokémon Go, and more. Secure your device by masking your IP to avoid DDoS attacks and reduce ping and lag by connecting to VPN servers in any of 105 countries.

Stay private on public Wi-Fi

Using the internet over unsecured Wi-Fi networks puts you at risk of certain types of cyberattacks and other criminal acts. Whether you're traveling around Taiwan, attending university in Taipei, or using the free public Wi-Fi on the metro and around the city, you should always protect your data by using a VPN when you connect to public or shared Wi-Fi networks.

Shop online securely with a VPN.

Shop online safely

Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift on Shopee or booking your next holiday on Klook, using a VPN can help you find the best prices and discounts while ensuring your online security.

Disguise your IP address: Potted plants hiding an IP address.

No activity logs

ExpressVPN does not collect activity logs or connection logs from our customers, and our TrustedServer technology has been engineered from the ground up never to store personal information.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention.

How to get a VPN for Taipei in 3 steps

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Step 2

Download the app for your device.

Step 3

Connect to our Taiwan VPN server location to get a Taipei IP address.

Use a VPN to get a Taiwan IP address

Get a Taiwan IP address by connecting to VPN servers for Taiwan.

How to get a Swedish IP address

ExpressVPN uses ultra-fast servers to reroute your internet traffic through a server for a country of your choice, like Taiwan. This process assigns you a new IP address, making it appear as though you're browsing from that location. Whether you choose Taiwan or any of 105 available countries, ExpressVPN ensures your real IP address stays hidden.

Download a VPN app for all your devices

A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Need a VPN for multiple devices ? Set up ExpressVPN on everything you own, and use it on eight at the same time.

VPN for Windows
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for iOS
VPN for Linux
VPN extension for Chrome
VPN extension for Firefox
VPN extension for Edge
VPN for smart TVs
VPN for Fire Stick
VPN for Android TV
VPN for Apple TV
VPN for game consoles
VPN for PlayStation
VPN for Xbox
VPN for routers
Can I use a free VPN for Taipei?

Although there are some free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. It pays to remember the mantra: “If you aren’t paying for the product, you are the product.”

In addition to privacy concerns around your personal data, most free VPNs have limited networks, so you may not find a server for the location you need. They are also known to cap data and limit speeds, leading to a less-than-ideal online experience.

To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 105 countries. Our global network of 10-Gbps servers means you’ll experience unlimited bandwidth and blazing-fast speeds. We’re also leading the way with post-quantum protection and other advanced protection features, such as our Threat Manager app and ad blocker feature.

If you‘re looking for a risk-free VPN trial, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.

FAQ: Using a Taipei VPN

ExpressVPN for other countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Taipei or anywhere else in the world.

Get a VPN for Taipei risk-free

Try the best Taipei VPN now. If you’re not 100% satisfied with ExpressVPN, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

