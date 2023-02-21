Best Jakarta VPN servers
- Connect to servers in Jakarta
- Shield your personal IP address
- Stream securely without throttling
- Use on 8 devices simultaneously
30-day money-back guarantee
Best Indonesia VPN
Why use a Jakarta VPN server?
Enjoy fast streaming
Whether you’re at home, at school, or traveling around Indonesia, with ExpressVPN you can watch TV free from bandwidth restrictions, data caps, or content-based throttling. Watch Indonesian channels like RCTI and GTV, or securely access your favorite streaming services such as iFlix, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.
Boost gaming connectivity
Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in Indonesia, Australia, the U.S., or any one of 105 countries. Change your IP address to avoid DDoS attacks and shield your online activity from your ISP to prevent content-based throttling.
Stay secure online
Connect to ExpressVPN and go online privately and securely without worrying about hackers or other third parties stealing your data. ExpressVPN uses best-in-class encryption, which both enhances your online anonymity and makes it impossible for anyone to read your data in transit.
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
How to get a VPN for Jakarta
Follow these steps to get a VPN for Jakarta:
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to the Indonesia VPN location to get a Jakarta IP address.
Download a Jakarta VPN for all your devices
A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Need a VPN for multiple devices? Set up ExpressVPN on everything you own, and use it on eight at the same time.
Use a VPN to get an Indonesian IP address
Using a VPN to get an Indonesian IP address increases your privacy and anonymity online. A VPN prevents apps and websites from seeing your real IP address and keeps your data secure on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.
ExpressVPN can reroute your internet traffic through a VPN server in Indonesia or any of 105 countries around the world.
Can I use a free VPN to get a Jakarta IP address?
Although there are plenty of free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. It pays to remember the mantra: “If you aren’t paying for the product, you are the product.”
In addition to privacy concerns around your personal data, most free VPNs have limited networks, so you may not find a server for the location you need. They are also known to cap data and limit speeds, leading to a less-than-ideal online experience.
To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 105 countries. Our global network of 10-Gbps servers means you’ll experience unlimited bandwidth and blazing-fast speeds. We’re also leading the way with post-quantum protection and other advanced protection features, such as our Threat Manager app and ad blocker feature.
If you‘re looking for a risk-free VPN trial, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
See why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Jakarta
|Express VPN ExpressVPN
|Most free VPNs
Data limit
Unlimited
10GB
VPN server locations
105 countries
10-50 countries
Customer support
24/7 live chat
Compatible with Netflix
Yes
No
Activity and connection logging
Never
No promises
Simultaneous connections supported
Up to 8
1
Device support
Apps for every device
Desktop and mobile
Custom VPN protocol
Lightway
None
FAQ: Jakarta VPN
How much does a Jakarta VPN cost?
The cost of a Jakarta VPN depends on the quality of service. A premium VPN like ExpressVPN—with ultra-fast 10-Gbps servers, best-in-class privacy and security, and 24/7 live chat support—might cost a little more, but it's still cheaper than the cost of not being protected.
If you're looking for a free Jakarta VPN, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee. You'll get all the premium features of ExpressVPN but with the option to get your money back within 30 days if you're not satisfied for any reason. It's like a free VPN trial, but better.
Are VPNs legal in Jakarta?
Yes, VPNs are legal in Jakarta.
Should I use a VPN if I live in Jakarta?
Yes! Using a VPN is the safest way to be online in any situation. A VPN keeps your data safe by wrapping your internet traffic inside an encrypted tunnel. VPNs can also shield your online activity from internet providers and prevent apps and websites from identifying you based on your IP address.
What is the best VPN for Jakarta?
The best VPN for Jakarta is ExpressVPN, with next-gen 10-Gbps servers and server locations in 105 countries around the world. Select the Indonesia VPN server location to get a Jakarta IP address or let ExpressVPN’s Smart Location feature automatically choose the best server for your network.
ExpressVPN for other countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Indonesia or anywhere else in the world.
See why ExpressVPN is the VPN Jakarta internet users trust
