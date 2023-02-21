Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Jakarta tower

Best Jakarta VPN servers

  • Connect to servers in Jakarta
  • Shield your personal IP address
  • Stream securely without throttling
  • Use on 8 devices simultaneously
Best Indonesia VPN

Why use a Jakarta VPN server?

Enjoy the content you want: streaming TV and music on a laptop.

Enjoy fast streaming

Whether you’re at home, at school, or traveling around Indonesia, with ExpressVPN you can watch TV free from bandwidth restrictions, data caps, or content-based throttling. Watch Indonesian channels like RCTI and GTV, or securely access your favorite streaming services such as iFlix, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.

One game controller taking a long route to reach a server, with another one taking a short VPN tunnel.

Boost gaming connectivity

Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in Indonesia, Australia, the U.S., or any one of 105 countries. Change your IP address to avoid DDoS attacks and shield your online activity from your ISP to prevent content-based throttling.

Encrypt your connection: Numbers replaced by random characters on a screen in the light, signifying encryption.

Stay secure online

Connect to ExpressVPN and go online privately and securely without worrying about hackers or other third parties stealing your data. ExpressVPN uses best-in-class encryption, which both enhances your online anonymity and makes it impossible for anyone to read your data in transit.

Unlimited bandwidth - An infinity symbol over an assortment of devices.

Unblock websites you use every day

Connect to any of ExpressVPN’s server locations in 105 countries including the U.S. and UK to access sites like Facebook from anywhere. Uncensor blocked content such as games and social media wherever you are.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

How to get a VPN for Jakarta

Follow these steps to get a VPN for Jakarta:

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN.

Step 2

Download the app for your device.

Step 3

Connect to the Indonesia VPN location to get a Jakarta IP address.

Download a Jakarta VPN for all your devices

A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Need a VPN for multiple devices? Set up ExpressVPN on everything you own, and use it on eight at the same time.

Indonesia VPN protecting a variety of devices.
VPN for Windows
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for iOS
VPN for Linux
VPN extension for Chrome
VPN extension for Firefox
VPN extension for Edge
VPN for smart TVs
VPN for Fire Stick
VPN for Android TV
VPN for Apple TV
VPN for game consoles
VPN for PlayStation
VPN for Xbox
VPN for routers
Use a VPN to get an Indonesian IP address

Using a VPN to get an Indonesian IP address increases your privacy and anonymity online. A VPN prevents apps and websites from seeing your real IP address and keeps your data secure on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.

ExpressVPN can reroute your internet traffic through a VPN server in Indonesia or any of 105 countries around the world.

How to get an Indonesian IP address

Can I use a free VPN to get a Jakarta IP address?

Although there are plenty of free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. It pays to remember the mantra: “If you aren’t paying for the product, you are the product.”

In addition to privacy concerns around your personal data, most free VPNs have limited networks, so you may not find a server for the location you need. They are also known to cap data and limit speeds, leading to a less-than-ideal online experience.

To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 105 countries. Our global network of 10-Gbps servers means you’ll experience unlimited bandwidth and blazing-fast speeds. We’re also leading the way with post-quantum protection and other advanced protection features, such as our Threat Manager app and ad blocker feature.

If you‘re looking for a risk-free VPN trial, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.

See why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Jakarta

Paid VPN vs. free VPN
Express VPN ExpressVPNMost free VPNs

Data limit

Unlimited

10GB

VPN server locations

105 countries

10-50 countries

Customer support

24/7 live chat

Email

Compatible with Netflix

Yes

No

Activity and connection logging

Never

No promises

Simultaneous connections supported

Up to 8

1

Device support

Apps for every device

Desktop and mobile

Custom VPN protocol

Lightway

None

FAQ: Jakarta VPN

ExpressVPN for other countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Indonesia or anywhere else in the world.

Try the best Jakarta VPN now. If you’re not 100% satisfied with ExpressVPN, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

