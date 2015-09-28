Need a VPN for Android? Get ExpressVPN Now

This tutorial will show you how to manually configure a VPN connection on your Android device using the L2TP protocol.

Important: L2TP/IPsec provides weak security benefits and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations.

1. Get your ExpressVPN account credentials

To set up ExpressVPN manually, you will first need to obtain your ExpressVPN credentials for the manual configuration.

On your Android device, open the Welcome Email you received when you signed up for ExpressVPN. Tap “Set Up ExpressVPN.”

Tap Show other devices > Manual Configuration.

If you can’t find the link, sign in to your account. Enter your verification code, which you will receive in your email.

Under Set up your devices, tap More > Show other devices > Manual Configuration.

Select PPTP & L2TP/IPsec. This will show you your username, password, and a list of server addresses around the world.

Keep this browser window handy. You will need this information for the setup later.

2. Set up the VPN Configuration

On your Android device, tap Settings > Connections > More connection settings. (For other versions of Android, this might be Settings > More… > Wireless & Networks.)

Tap VPN. Then tap the vertical ellipsis (⋮) and Add VPN Profile. (For other versions of Android, tap the (+) icon.)

On the Edit VPN profile screen, enter the following:

Name: Enter any name that will help you recognize your VPN connection. It might be helpful to enter the location name (e.g., “ExpressVPN LA”).

Type: Select L2TP/IPSec PSK .

Select . Server address: Enter one of the server addresses provided (e.g. la-abc-abcd.abcde.com).

Enter one of the server addresses provided (e.g. la-abc-abcd.abcde.com). L2TP Secret: Leave this field blank.

Leave this field blank. IPSec identifier: Leave this field blank.

Leave this field blank. IPSec pre-shared key: Enter 12345678 .

Enter . DNS search domains: Leave this field blank.

Leave this field blank. DNS servers (e.g. 8.8.8.8): Leave this field blank.

Then tap Save.

Tap the VPN profile you just created.

Enter the username and password you found earlier. Make sure Save account information is ticked. Then tap Connect.

Congratulations! You should now be connected to the VPN.

To check if you have successfully connected to the ExpressVPN, tap the VPN profile. If it says, “VPN is connected,” your connection is working.

To disconnect, tap Disconnect.

Uninstall the VPN configuration

To uninstall the VPN configuration from your Android device, go to your VPN profile page. Tap and hold your existing VPN profile.

Tap Delete Profile.

