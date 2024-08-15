This guide will show you how to use advanced options for our VPN protocol Lightway.

What are Lightway advanced options?

A VPN protocol is the method by which your device connects to ExpressVPN’s servers. While there are standard VPN protocols, we built our very own and call it Lightway. On the ExpressVPN app, you may select from multiple protocol options (such as Lightway and OpenVPN) or simply choose “Automatic” for the one we detect as most suited for your device.

Lightway advanced options allow you to tailor how you use Lightway. Note that advanced options are not essential to using the VPN, and most users will have a smooth experience without changing the settings.

Lightway encryption cipher

Encryption ciphers are algorithms used by VPN protocols. Lightway supports both encryption ciphers commonly associated with VPNs: AES 256 and ChaCha20.

Our system automatically selects the encryption cipher that we think is better for your device. However, there are cases where a different cipher would speed up your connection. This setting allows you to try both ciphers in an attempt to achieve faster speeds.

Lightway NAT heartbeats

There are rare cases when a VPN user notices that push notifications about emails or chat messages are not instantaneously appearing on their phones. The delay could mean that while the user has left a device temporarily inactive, the VPN tunnel has also similarly gone into an idle state, affecting the retrieval of notifications. Note that the VPN is still turned on, with all VPN functionality and benefits enabled, including protection against data leaks.

With the NAT heartbeats setting enabled, small packets of data (heartbeats) are sent through the VPN tunnel every few seconds to keep it fully active. This means if a new email or message is sent to your device, you’re sure to get the push notification instantly.

How to use Lightway advanced options

Note: Lightway encryption cipher options are currently available on the ExpressVPN apps for Android when set to the English language and Windows in all languages. The Lightway NAT heartbeats setting is available for Android when set to the English language. Both are coming soon for iOS, as well as in all languages. We plan to roll out the features to other platforms, too.

On iOS and Android, select the Options menu at the bottom of the home screen, then Other Settings > VPN protocol.

On Windows, select Options in the hamburger menu at the top of the home screen, then the Protocol tab.

Under Lightway – UDP or Lightway – TCP, select Advanced options

On the Advanced options screen, choose AES or ChaCha20 to change your cipher.

You may also enable or disable Lightway NAT heartbeats using the toggle.

