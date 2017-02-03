Want ExpressVPN on your Android? Get the App for Android

Some users find that they cannot tap on the Android device screen when setting up ExpressVPN, making it impossible to complete certain setup actions.

Cause: If you encounter this problem, it is likely that a screen filter app is active on your device. Some versions of Android disable screen tapping when a screen filter is applied. This is to protect users from unknowingly tapping on dangerous items.

Resolution: Quit the screen filter app that is running on your phone and then continue the setup process for the ExpressVPN app for Android.

