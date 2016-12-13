Want ExpressVPN on your Android?Get the App for Android
Stuck and need some help?Talk to a Human
This guide will show you how to determine your Android version for your phone or tablet.
Find out your Android version
Go to your device’s Settings.
At the bottom of the Settings menu, tap About phone or About tablet.
You will see your Android version on the next screen.
Set up ExpressVPN for Android
- App setup (EASY): Find out how to install and set up the ExpressVPN app for Lollipop (5.x) and later
- Manual configuration (ADVANCED): Find out how to manually configure ExpressVPN on Android
- Enable APK installs on Android: Configure your Android (4.0 and later) so you can download apps that aren’t available in the Google Play store
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.