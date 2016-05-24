Want ExpressVPN on your Android? Get the App for Android

This guide shows you how to resolve connection issues on Android. Select the connection issue you are encountering and follow the corresponding troubleshooting steps below.

Sudden disconnections from the VPN

There are several possible causes for sudden disconnections from the VPN:

1. Other VPN apps are installed on your device

Other VPN apps may interfere with your connections to ExpressVPN. You are advised to remove any VPN apps you no longer use and remove any VPN profiles you have created before.

To remove a VPN profile from your device:

For most Android devices

Go to Settings > Wi-Fi & internet > VPN. (You can also search for “VPN” in your system settings.) Tap the gear icon next to each non-ExpressVPN VPN app. Tap Forget VPN.

For Samsung Android devices

Go to Settings > Connections > More connection settings > VPN. (You can also search for “VPN” in your system settings.) Tap the gear icon next to each non-ExpressVPN VPN app. Tap Delete VPN profile.

2. Battery optimization limits VPN activities

Battery optimization can cause VPN disconnections on your device. This is known to happen for Huawei and Samsung devices.

To resolve this, you can turn off battery optimization on your device.

For most Android devices

Go to Settings > Apps & notifications. Tap Advanced > Special app access. Tap Battery optimization, then tap All apps. Tap ExpressVPN. Tap Don’t optimize > Done.

For Samsung Android devices

Go to Settings > Apps. Tap the menu icon in the top-right corner. Tap Special access > Optimize battery usage. Tap All apps. Tap ExpressVPN. Tap Don’t optimize > Done.

3. VPN not disconnected properly

To disconnect from ExpressVPN properly:

Tap the On Button in the app.

in the app. Tap Disconnect ExpressVPN from the Android quick tiles.

from the Android quick tiles. Tap Disconnect in the ExpressVPN app notification. (If you are on a Samsung device, do not disconnect from the Android system notifications below the ExpressVPN app notification.)

in the ExpressVPN app notification. (If you are on a Samsung device, do not disconnect from the Android system notifications below the ExpressVPN app notification.) Tap on the ExpressVPN widget while the app is connected.

“Opening tun interface failed badly. Error: Cannot create interface”

You may get the following error when trying to connect to the VPN:

Opening tun interface failed badly. Error: Cannot create interface

On some custom ICS images the permission on /dev/tun might be wrong, or the tun module might be missing completely. For CM9 images try the fix ownership option under general settings.

or:

Sorry, your device is missing a component called the "TUN driver". Without this, ExpressVPN likely will not be able to connect successfully. Please tap "Learn More" below for our latest information on how to fix this problem.

To resolve this error:

(Recommended) Connect to ExpressVPN via the manual configuration setup.

Install a compatible TUN driver on your device. (This only applies to rooted devices.)

Upgrade your device to the latest OS release.

“Failed to add fwmark rule (Device or resource busy)”

You may get the following error when trying to connect:

Opening tun interface failed badly.

Error: command '11192 interface fwmark rule add tun0' failed with '400 11192 Failed to add fwmark rule (Device or resource busy)'

This error message usually occurs when the needed interface is not responding.

To resolve this error, restart your device and connect to a different ExpressVPN server location.

“HTTP proxy support only works for TCP based connections”

You may get the following error when trying to connect:

HTTP proxy support only works for TCP based connections

MGMT:Got unrecognized line from management:ERROR: proxy command failed

This error message usually occurs if your network has proxy setup or UDP ports are blocked on your network.

To resolve this error, change your VPN protocol from UDP to TCP.

“ERROR: Cannot open TUN”

To resolve this error, uninstall and reinstall ExpressVPN on your device.

Cannot connect after upgrading Android OS

To resolve this error:

Restart your device. Connect to an ExpressVPN server location. When prompted by the Connection Request dialog box, tap OK.

Further Issues?

If you are still encountering problems after carrying out these instructions, please contact the ExpressVPN support team for assistance.

