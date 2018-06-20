Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

ExpressVPN has released a new app interface. If your app interface does not match what is shown below, update your ExpressVPN app

This guide will show you how to download an app from the Google Play Store that is not available in your region.

The easiest way to download an app that is not available in your Google Play Store is by changing your location using ExpressVPN. Before proceeding, make sure you have an active ExpressVPN subscription and have set up ExpressVPN on your device.

Note: The steps below are for free apps and do not require a credit card.

1. Connect to an ExpressVPN server location

On your Android device, open the ExpressVPN app. Tap the location picker and connect to a server location of your choice.

In this guide, we will connect to a U.S. server location.

2. Clear the Play Store cache and data

On your Android device, go to Settings. Tap Apps or Apps & notifications.

Tap the Google Play Store. If it is not shown at the top, tap the magnifying glass icon and search for the Google Play Store.

Tap Storage & cache > Clear cache. Tap Clear storage > OK.

Go back to the previous screen. Tap Force stop.

Tap OK.

Open the Google Play Store. Tap Accept when you see the Terms of Service.

You are now able to download apps that are not officially available in your region.

