Some information visible on the ExpressVPN Android app screen is visible when screenshots of the app are taken, and in the Android multitasking view. For example: Your real IP address is shown on the VPN tab when not connected to VPN, and some login details shown on the Keys tab when ExpressVPN Keys is unlocked.

To get an extra layer of privacy, you can choose to manually disable the in-app screenshots feature, which will do the following:

Prevent taking screenshots of the ExpressVPN Android app

Prevent the ExpressVPN Android app content from being visible in the multitasking pane

Prevent apps with special permissions from seeing certain content of your app screen when viewing the ExpressVPN app

To use the feature, follow these steps:

In the ExpressVPN Android app, tap the Options tab. Tap Settings. Under Other Settings, tap App Screenshots. Toggle Allow taking app screenshots off. If prompted, relaunch the app.

